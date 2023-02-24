The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Rhode Island Bridge & Turnpike Authority

February 26 – March 4, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge
There are currently no lane closures planned for the Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge.

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge
There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Route 138 Connector
There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge
There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge
There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

February 25 – March 3, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

  I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), all lanes shift to the left. Use caution when traveling through the area and do not slow down or change lanes. All lanes go through. Those wishing to take the State Offices/Rte. 146 exit (Exit 38/old Exit 23) should stay to the right.

Providence: I-95 North, at the Exit 37 (old Exit 22) interchange, various ramps closed for bridge demolition, as needed, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Providence: I-95, from Exit 37 to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for wall construction and bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Providence Place, from Harris Ave. to Park St., and Promenade St., from Park St. to Holden St., roads closed for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Providence: West Exchange St., from Sabin St. to Fox Place, road closed for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for wall work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

 Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, a lane split is in place, with two lanes to the left, and one to the right. All lanes go through to I-95; those wishing to use the Gano St. exit must stay to the right of the split.

East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to the new temporary crossover, is closed for drainage and utility work, through spring 2023.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

 Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

 Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

 Smithfield: I-295, under Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), various lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5a.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

  6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

  • The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

  • At the former off-ramp from Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South over Amtrak, expect noise for demolition, Mon.-Fri. nights, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m.
  • Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.
  • Rte. 6 East, a temporary ramp is now in place, connecting Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South. The Plainfield St. on-ramp is also providing access to both Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 East.
  • The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

  • Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

  • On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

  • The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.
  • Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.
  • Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.
  • Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

  • Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

 Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

 Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

 Cranston: Rte. 37 East, from Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.) to Exit 2A (I-95 South), right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

 Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Twin River Rd. Bridge, left lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

 Providence: Rte. 146, from Branch Ave. to just beyond the Hawkins St. overpass, right lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones for bridge work, Sun. night, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.

Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to Angell St., road closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Weekday

 Johnston: Rte. 6A (Hartford Ave.), from #919 to #952, expect noise, shifts and narrowed lanes for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

 Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Newport County

 Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: New destination signage to Downtown Newport, the Navy base, the Pell Bridge, and West Main Rd. heading to Middletown and Portsmouth, has been installed throughout the project area.

Newport: Occasional lane shifts may be possible for striping operations weekdays through the project area.

Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Rd. and the new Halsey Blvd. It allows right turns for traffic coming from the Navy base and roundabout toward the Pell Bridge and Downtown. Vertical dividers have been installed along Admiral Kalbfus Rd. to allow a right turn only lane onto Halsey Blvd. and improve traffic flow.  Traffic coming from West Main Rd. also has a new signal with a green arrow for left turns, which will change to a flashing yellow arrow for left turns yielding to oncoming traffic. Proceed with caution. It will then turn to a red arrow, indicating drivers must stop and not turn.

Newport: A new traffic signal has also been installed at the intersection of the new JT Connell Connector Rd. where it meets Halsey Blvd. A right turn is allowed at a green light and when the signal is red, a right turn is allowed after making a complete stop and proceeding with caution.

Newport: Rte. 138 West traffic has shifted to the new Rte. 138 Connector, closing existing ramps. Motorists should watch for alternating lane closures and construction vehicles frequently entering/exiting the work zones here and at Admiral Kalbfus Rd., JT Connell Connector Rd., and Halsey Blvd.

Learn more about the project

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from Green End Ave. to East Main Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closure

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

New Traffic Pattern

 Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Overnight

Lincoln:  Twin River Rd., before and after the Twin River Rd. Bridge, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

South County

No lane closures scheduled.

West Bay

 Route 5 Improvements

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.

Read More From WUN

West Warwick man sentenced in unemployment fraud scheme

A West Warwick man who admitted to a federal judge that he participated in a conspiracy to use the stolen identities of others to gain COVID related unemployment insurance benefits was sentenced today to three years in federal prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A West Warwick man who admitted to a federal judge that he participated in a conspiracy to use the stolen identities of others to gain COVID related unemployment insurance benefits was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter…

The Conversation U.S. weekly news quiz

Test your reading with a weekly quiz drawn from some of our favorite stories. Questions this week on Jimmy Carter, tattoos, literary revisions and stargazing.

Fritz Holznagel, The Conversation We hope you’ve enjoyed this quiz from our and quizmaster, Fritz Holznagel, a past winner of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. If you have feedback on the quiz, please send us an email at us.quiz@theconversation.com. Fritz Holznagel, Quizmaster, The Conversation This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons…

15 of the best movies about wine and winemaking

Plonk Wine Club researched the best and worst of vineyard-centric cinema and highlighted 15 of the greatest wine movies to grace the silver screen.

From harvesting grapes to choosing the right barrels, bottles, and labels, the wine you drink takes a particularly long journey before being poured into your glass. Winemaking has a rich history of stories to tell about the complex, global industry—and these films uncork all of the fine details of winemaking across the world. The best…

Obituary: Alice F. Stratford

November 07, 1934 – February 22, 2023

Alice F. Stratford, 88, of Middletown, RI died Wednesday February 22, 2023. Alice was born in Middletown on November 7, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Manuel V. Corey and Alexandria M. Corey. In 1948 the Corey’s purchased Whitehall Farm in Middletown where Alice would live for the rest of her life. She…

Best movies of 2023 so far

Stacker collected Metacritic data on films that were released in theaters or on streaming services in January and February to find the best movies of 2023 so far.

2023 is shaping up to be a big year in film. More than 4,000 titles are slated for release worldwide, according to IMDb. With this many new movies on the horizon, there’s sure to be a little something for everyone. Franchise fans are excited about sequels like “Creed III,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of…

Senator Pearson introduces legislation that would expand eligibility for the Wavemaker Fellowship Program to include public school teachers

It provides a financial incentive for graduates pursuing a career or starting a business in Rhode Island in STEM fields by defraying student loan payments for up to four years.

Senate Majority Leader Ryan W. Pearson (D-Dist. 19, Cumberland, Lincoln) has introduced legislation that would expand eligibility for the Wavemaker Fellowship Program to public school teachers, including those in the high-need fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Wavemaker Fellowship Program was enacted through the state budget in 2015 based on legislation sponsored by Leader…

Rep. Caldwell, Sen. Gu sponsor legislation that would allow some meetings to be held virtually, residents to testify remotely

Rep. Justine A. Caldwell and Senator Victoria Gu are sponsoring legislation to make it easier for residents to participate in local government by allowing advisory boards and commissions to hold meetings via videoconference and allowing residents to testify remotely in certain local meetings including town council, planning, zoning and school committee meetings.

Rep. Justine A. Caldwell and Senator Victoria Gu are sponsoring legislation to make it easier for residents to participate in local government by allowing advisory boards and commissions to hold meetings via videoconference and allowing residents to testify remotely in certain local meetings including town council, planning, zoning and school committee meetings. “New England is…

Open Houses: 18 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, February 25 – 26, 2023. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information. Newport 8 Bedlow Place | $549,000 |…

Newport Police Department provides bars with fake ID/driver’s License scanners

Scanners distributed out to bars or establishments at their request.

The Newport Police Department today announced that they have distributed scanners that help identify fake IDs/driver’s licenses. The Newport Police Department shared the following on their Facebook Page on Friday, February 24; “To aid in the prevention of underage drinking, The Newport Police Department have distributed to bar in the City of Newport, scanners that…

Boston warns of overdoses linked to fentanyl-laced cocaine

Boston public health officials have alerted health care providers in the city about a “concerning” increase in the number of opioid-related overdoses among people who believed they were using cocaine.

BOSTON (AP) — Boston public health officials have alerted health care providers in the city about a “concerning” increase in the number of opioid-related overdoses among people who believed they were using cocaine. The Boston Public Health Commission announced Thursday that city Emergency Medical Services responded to 11 suspected cases in one 24-hour period earlier…

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.