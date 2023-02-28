Photo provided by Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) Credit: RIPTA
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that four routes are on detour today, Tuesday, February 28, 2023 due to winter weather conditions. Routes 13, 14, 27, and 64 are currently on detour. Riders may expect some delays on all routes due to weather conditions and are advised to use extreme caution at bus stops due to decreased visibility and slippery conditions.
The safety of our employees and passengers is RIPTA’s top priority. RIPTA apologizes for the inconvenience and asks for the public’s understanding as we work hard to maintain service during this storm.
Service to the Park-n-Ride lot at Rte. 1A and 138 suspended.
Service to CCRI suspended. Outbound trips will stay on East Avenue, turn left onto Bald Hill Road, left onto Toll Gate Road and then resume regular route. Reverse on Inbound.
Route 27 (Broadway/Manton):
Service to Hillcrest Apartments suspended.
Route 64 (Newport/URI Kingston):
Service to the Park-n-Ride lot at Rte. 1A and 138 suspended.
Service to CCRI suspended. Outbound trips will travel the regular route to Girard Avenue, right onto Maple Avenue, left onto Connell Highway and then resume regular route.
Service to URI Bay Campus suspended. Trips will not service Bridgetown Road. Outbound trips will travel on Rte. 138 West to Rte. 1 South, right onto Rte. 138 and then resume regular route. Reverse on Inbound.
Passengers are strongly advised to monitor news reports, download Transit app, check www.RIPTA.com/alerts and RIPTA’s social media outlets (Facebook @RideRIPTA, Twitter @RIPTA_RI) for service advisory updates. RIPTA urges passengers to sign up for email alerts for their route. RIPTA will e-mail system disruption notices to passengers on this distribution list.
Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service. Visit Outage Map
Wondering if there’s a parking ban in your city or town in Rhode Island? Or wondering if a particular Rhode Island school, business, or service is canceled? Here’s a look at the latest updates in regards to parking bans and business closings and delays. The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the…
Bartees Strange is a rising musician and songwriter hailing from Mustang, Oklahoma, who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of rock, hip-hop, and indie-pop.
Newport Folk Festival today announced that Bartees Strange has joined its 2023 festival lineup. Peck is scheduled to perform at Fort Adams State Park on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Bartees Strange is a rising musician and songwriter hailing from Mustang, Oklahoma, who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of…
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud.
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered.…
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Massachusetts last week using data from IEX Cloud.
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Massachusetts last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24. Stocks headquartered in Massachusetts, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 40 stocks…
As The Ocean Race fleet heads further south, conditions change dramatically
The wind has arrived for leg 3 of The Ocean Race as the five IMOCA teams settle into higher latitudes and begin to criss-cross to the east, hooking into the first big weather system of the leg. After a day of light winds and adverse current on Monday, the winds will be welcome. But they come…
According to the report, Rhode Island has seen varying amounts of snowfall in different parts of the state.
The National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA released a public statement regarding the latest snowfall reports. The statement was issued on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 11:59 am. According to the report, Rhode Island has seen varying amounts of snowfall in different state regions. Public Information Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 1159 AM EST Tue…
Patricia M. Virgadamo, 81, died on February 24, 2023 at Charlton Hospital in Fall River, MA.Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and such a beautiful human being , is now in the hands of God.She was the loving wife of Louis Virgadamo, they were married for 61 years. Born in Newport, RI, on August 16, 1941,…
The bill, which is modeled after a law enacted in neighboring Massachusetts in 2022, would allow students with intellectual disabilities age 18 to 22 — who are currently allowed to remain in high school — to experience college and college life while they transition to adult life.
Rep. Terri Cortvriend has introduced legislation that would provide inclusive opportunities at state colleges for young people with intellectual disabilities or autism. The bill, which is modeled after a law enacted in neighboring Massachusetts in 2022, would allow students with intellectual disabilities age 18 to 22 — who are currently allowed to remain in high…
Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous.
Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. Bookending the country, a winter storm in the Northeast closed or delayed the opening for hundreds of schools as the…
Snowfall is expected to continue until 7 PM EST this evening, with an additional accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. In addition, winds could gust up to 40 mph, causing further hazardous conditions for motorists.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The advisory warns of snowfall and high winds that could make travel conditions dangerous, particularly during the morning and evening commutes. According to the advisory, the affected areas include Central Middlesex, Western and Eastern Essex, Western Norfolk,…
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.
Ryan Belmore
Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.
Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.
Belmore currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.
Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/
Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.
Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.
In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.