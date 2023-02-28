The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that four routes are on detour today, Tuesday, February 28, 2023 due to winter weather conditions. Routes 13, 14, 27, and 64 are currently on detour. Riders may expect some delays on all routes due to weather conditions and are advised to use extreme caution at bus stops due to decreased visibility and slippery conditions.

The safety of our employees and passengers is RIPTA’s top priority. RIPTA apologizes for the inconvenience and asks for the public’s understanding as we work hard to maintain service during this storm.

The following routes are on detour:

Route 13 (Coventry/Arctic/Warwick Mall):

Service to Ocean State Job Lot Plaza suspended.

Route 14 (West Bay):

Service to the Park-n-Ride lot at Rte. 1A and 138 suspended.

Service to CCRI suspended. Outbound trips will stay on East Avenue, turn left onto Bald Hill Road, left onto Toll Gate Road and then resume regular route. Reverse on Inbound.

Route 27 (Broadway/Manton):

Service to Hillcrest Apartments suspended.

Route 64 (Newport/URI Kingston):

Service to the Park-n-Ride lot at Rte. 1A and 138 suspended.

Service to CCRI suspended. Outbound trips will travel the regular route to Girard Avenue, right onto Maple Avenue, left onto Connell Highway and then resume regular route.

Service to URI Bay Campus suspended. Trips will not service Bridgetown Road. Outbound trips will travel on Rte. 138 West to Rte. 1 South, right onto Rte. 138 and then resume regular route. Reverse on Inbound.

Passengers are strongly advised to monitor news reports, download Transit app, check www.RIPTA.com/alerts and RIPTA’s social media outlets (Facebook @RideRIPTA, Twitter @RIPTA_RI) for service advisory updates. RIPTA urges passengers to sign up for email alerts for their route. RIPTA will e-mail system disruption notices to passengers on this distribution list.