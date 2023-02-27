College graduation rates vary widely from one state to another; while 60% of enrolled students graduate in New Hampshire, in South Dakota the same percentage of people drop out before earning a degree.

There are several reasons why students may not complete their four-year education. Many experience social isolation, anxiety, or depression. These conditions are likely to emerge during the first few months away from home or when personal or financial setbacks arise. Other factors that influence academic discouragement are transferring schools or tackling a full-time student schedule while holding down a job that demands more than 25 hours per week.

Some colleges have added time management counselors to their staff, aiming to provide students with timely information and tools to help them organize their schedules while implementing effective studying habits. The advisors help students choose the best route toward completing the requirements for the major of their choice in the shortest time possible.

EDsmart used data from the Department of Education to see which states’ colleges have the highest graduation rates. The Education Department’s College Scorecard may not showcase the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, as data generally culminates in the 2020-2021 school year. Still, the results offer some insight into not only each state’s annual crop of new graduates—many of them job seekers—but also what type of degree people in each state tend to pursue.

Graduation rates are for full-time, first-time, degree/certificate-seeking undergraduates enrolled in a four-year institution who complete their program within six years or 150% of the originally planned amount of time. States were ranked by the average graduation rates of every college with a campus in that state, and rates are provided for the most prominent degree type granted.

Kit Leong // Shutterstock

#51. Nevada

– Overall graduation rate: 32.7%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 21.7%

— Bachelor’s degree: 35.6%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#50. Georgia

– Overall graduation rate: 39.1%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 21.8%

— Bachelor’s degree: 41.9%

Jillian Cain Photography // Shutterstock

#49. Wyoming

– Overall graduation rate: 39.7%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 29.9%

— Bachelor’s degree: 59.2%

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#48. Alaska

– Overall graduation rate: 39.9%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: not available

— Bachelor’s degree: 46.7%

Eric Hurlburt // Shutterstock

#47. South Dakota

– Overall graduation rate: 40.0%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 3.0%

— Bachelor’s degree: 45.7%

Holzman Moss Bottino Architecture // Shutterstock

#46. New Mexico

– Overall graduation rate: 40.1%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 31.3%

— Bachelor’s degree: 44.0%

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#45. North Dakota

– Overall graduation rate: 40.5%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 23.0%

— Bachelor’s degree: 50.0%

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#44. Oklahoma

– Overall graduation rate: 40.6%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 28.8%

— Bachelor’s degree: 40.5%

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#43. West Virginia

– Overall graduation rate: 41.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 30.2%

— Bachelor’s degree: 41.5%

Jeff Greenberg // Getty Images

#42. Hawaii

– Overall graduation rate: 42.2%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 24.6%

— Bachelor’s degree: 44.4%

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#41. Kansas

– Overall graduation rate: 42.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 39.0%

— Bachelor’s degree: 44.1%

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#40. Montana

– Overall graduation rate: 43.6%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 30.9%

— Bachelor’s degree: 47.4%

University of College // Shutterstock

#39. Alabama

– Overall graduation rate: 43.7%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 23.6%

— Bachelor’s degree: 44.8%

Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock

#38. Texas

– Overall graduation rate: 44.3%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 28.8%

— Bachelor’s degree: 46.8%

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#37. Colorado

– Overall graduation rate: 44.9%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 32.8%

— Bachelor’s degree: 50.2%

4kclips // Shutterstock

#36. Kentucky

– Overall graduation rate: 45.0%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 40.9%

— Bachelor’s degree: 46.0%

Chad Robertson Media // Shutterstock

#35. Utah

– Overall graduation rate: 45.2%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 35.1%

— Bachelor’s degree: 51.0%

Chad Robertson Media // Shutterstock

#34. Louisiana

– Overall graduation rate: 45.3%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 30.8%

— Bachelor’s degree: 45.6%

Kristopher Kettner // Shutterstock

#33. Arizona

– Overall graduation rate: 45.7%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 51.7%

— Bachelor’s degree: 43.5%

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#32. Mississippi

– Overall graduation rate: 46.2%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 11.8%

— Bachelor’s degree: 48.5%

Robert A. Powell // Shutterstock

#31. Ohio

– Overall graduation rate: 46.3%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 27.0%

— Bachelor’s degree: 55.2%

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#30. Arkansas

– Overall graduation rate: 46.7%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 12.5%

— Bachelor’s degree: 48.8%

Steve Smith // Shutterstock

#29. Washington

– Overall graduation rate: 47.5%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 33.2%

— Bachelor’s degree: 62.4%

CSNafzger // Shutterstock

#28. Idaho

– Overall graduation rate: 48.9%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 30.9%

— Bachelor’s degree: 52.9%

Leigh Trail // Shutterstock

#27. Florida

– Overall graduation rate: 49.3%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 44.1%

— Bachelor’s degree: 52.1%

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#26. South Carolina

– Overall graduation rate: 49.5%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 22.5%

— Bachelor’s degree: 51.8%

Teresa Levite // Shutterstock

#25. Delaware

– Overall graduation rate: 50.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 17.7%

— Bachelor’s degree: 55.9%

Wileydoc // Shutterstock

#24. North Carolina

– Overall graduation rate: 50.6%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 70.5%

— Bachelor’s degree: 50.5%

Benjamin Clapp // Shutterstock

#23. New Jersey

– Overall graduation rate: 51.2%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 65.8%

— Bachelor’s degree: 48.4%

STLJB // Shutterstock

#22. Missouri

– Overall graduation rate: 51.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 70.8%

— Bachelor’s degree: 49.3%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Tennessee

– Overall graduation rate: 51.9%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 53.7%

— Bachelor’s degree: 53.1%

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#20. Washington D.C.

– Overall graduation rate: 52.5%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: not available

— Bachelor’s degree: 52.5%

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#19. Michigan

– Overall graduation rate: 53.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 26.1%

— Bachelor’s degree: 57.3%

Nicholas J Klein // Shutterstock

#18. Indiana

– Overall graduation rate: 54.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 59.9%

— Bachelor’s degree: 54.1%

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#17. Oregon

– Overall graduation rate: 55.1%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: not available

— Bachelor’s degree: 55.0%

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#16. California

– Overall graduation rate: 55.9%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 46.3%

— Bachelor’s degree: 58.1%

tzm23 // Shutterstock

#15. Illinois

– Overall graduation rate: 56.1%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 54.5%

— Bachelor’s degree: 55.9%

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. New York

– Overall graduation rate: 56.2%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 50.4%

— Bachelor’s degree: 57.4%

youngryand // Shutterstock

#13. Wisconsin

– Overall graduation rate: 56.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 17.9%

— Bachelor’s degree: 61.0%

Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#12. Maryland

– Overall graduation rate: 56.6%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: not available

— Bachelor’s degree: 56.6%

Travel Bug // Shutterstock

#11. Virginia

– Overall graduation rate: 57.2%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 51.4%

— Bachelor’s degree: 58.2%

Lost_in_the_Midwest // Shutterstock

#10. Nebraska

– Overall graduation rate: 57.3%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 71.4%

— Bachelor’s degree: 56.6%

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#9. Vermont

– Overall graduation rate: 58.1%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 54.6%

— Bachelor’s degree: 59.2%

Popova Valeriya // Shutterstock

#8. Maine

– Overall graduation rate: 58.9%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 81.5%

— Bachelor’s degree: 56.4%

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#7. Iowa

– Overall graduation rate: 59.7%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 100.0%

— Bachelor’s degree: 57.4%

Dan Lewis // Shutterstock

#6. New Hampshire

– Overall graduation rate: 59.9%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: not available

— Bachelor’s degree: 59.9%

Mark Herreid // Shutterstock

#5. Minnesota

– Overall graduation rate: 61.8%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 54.1%

— Bachelor’s degree: 62.6%

Kristopher Kettner // Shutterstock

#4. Pennsylvania

– Overall graduation rate: 62.6%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 49.6%

— Bachelor’s degree: 63.4%

Winston Tan // Shutterstock

#3. Connecticut

– Overall graduation rate: 63.3%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 46.9%

— Bachelor’s degree: 63.9%

Feng Cheng // Shutterstock

#2. Massachusetts

– Overall graduation rate: 66.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 37.7%

— Bachelor’s degree: 67.8%

Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#1. Rhode Island

– Overall graduation rate: 72.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 47.6%

— Bachelor’s degree: 75.2%

This story originally appeared on EDsmart and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site