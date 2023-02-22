LED Lighting Supply compiled statistics about commercial energy use per building in Rhode Island using data from the Building Performance Database from the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.
When asked about what items in their lives use energy, people might think of objects in their own home, such as bedroom lights, ceiling fans, refrigerators, and ovens. They might not immediately think of the items that use energy at all of the other places they frequent on a regular basis. However, commercial buildings such as grocery stores, restaurants, offices, warehouses, and small retail businesses all use a significant amount of energy to run their daily operations.
Of the more than 6 million commercial buildings in the U.S., the Energy Department has data on 130,000 with an average energy use of 207,000 British thermal units per square foot per year. Compare that to the 723,000 residential buildings with reported data that have an average energy use of 67,000 Btus per square foot per year. To evaluate energy use, the Energy Department calculates source energy, which represents the total amount of energy required to run the building, including energy generation and transmission. It’s generally considered the most equitable way to compare the energy efficiency of buildings to each other.
The efficiency of a commercial building, measured in energy used per square foot of space, will vary based on many factors. Like residential buildings, the type of windows, insulation, HVAC systems, and more can change how much energy is needed to keep a building running. In addition to those considerations, commercial building operators also have to consider the type of mechanical or industrial equipment they use, the number of hours that the building is occupied, and whether the building houses materials that must be kept under specific environmental conditions. All of these aspects and more can change the energy necessary to allow the building to perform its function.
LED Lighting Supply compiled statistics about commercial energy use per building in Rhode Island using data from theBuilding Performance Database from the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. Keep reading to find out more about your state’s commercial energy use.
Rhode Island is the #6 state with the lowest identified commercial energy use
– 159 commercial buildings in database — Average energy use for commercial: 182K BTUs per square feet per year – 21 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings — Average energy use for food: 531K BTUs – 36 retail and service buildings — Average energy use for retail: 145K BTUs – 36 office buildings — Average energy use for offices: 144K BTUs
This story originally appeared on LED Lighting Supply and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
The Maine State Lottery said the winner chose to remain anonymous and collect the cash option through a limited liability company, LaKoma Island Investments LLC, instead of receiving the full amount in payments over time.
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The winner of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot — the fourth largest in U.S. history — has come forward to collect the prize, state officials said Wednesday. The winner had been a mystery, and remains a mystery. The Maine State Lottery said the winner chose to remain anonymous and collect…
Band’s latest album “Crackdown” reached top of Blues album charts last Fall
Ready for some high-energy rock and blues? Then don’t miss GA-20, the Providence/Boston-based trio playing this weekend at The Met in Pawtucket. We interviewed co-founder Matt Stubbs last summer and since then, the band’s popularity has continued to explode. They’ve graced the cover of two national magazines, Vintage Guitar and Guitar Player, while getting frequent…
Lois F. Lama, 81, of Fall River, Massachusetts, died on February 11, 2023. Born in Fall River, MA on December 22, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Allena (Peabody) Lama. Lois was a member of Trinity Church in Newport, Rhode Island, and a lifetime member of the Newport Hospital Womens’ Auxiliary.…
Democrat Chuck Grassie was reelected to the New Hampshire House on Tuesday in a special election triggered by a tie vote.
ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Democrat Chuck Grassie was reelected to the New Hampshire House on Tuesday in a special election triggered by a tie vote. Initial results from the November election in Rochester’s Ward 4 showed Republican David Walker defeating Grassie, the incumbent, by one vote, but a recount ended in a 970-970 tie. In…
The Middletown Town Council took up several items of local importance during a meeting Monday night in Town Hall.
The Middletown Town Council took up several items of local importance during a meeting Monday night in Town Hall. Matt Sheley from the Town of Middletown shared the following recap of the meeting; MIDDLETOWN MEETING MATTERS MIDDLETOWN TOWN COUNCIL When: Monday night. Where: Middletown Town Hall, 350 East Main Road. Absent: None. Of note: Next meeting: Monday, March 6,…
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence using data from AAA.
Gas prices remained flat over the last week as demand held relatively steady and Energy Information Administration data show oil supplies are well above the five-year average. A gallon of regular gas was $3.40 on average Tuesday, February 21, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area…
The top five oil companies based in the West set new earning records in 2022, all at least doubling their 2021 profits to achieve combined earnings of nearly $200 billion.
The top five oil companies based in the West set new earning records in 2022, all at least doubling their 2021 profits to achieve combined earnings of nearly $200 billion. ExxonMobil reported the highest profits of any single company at almost $56 billion. These earnings come in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The war has…
Stacker compiled data on all 1990s TV shows in English with over 7,500 votes on the Internet Movie Database and ranked the top 100 according to IMDb user score (as of February 2023), with ties broken by votes.
Before the era of streaming services, TGIF and Must-See TV reigned supreme. In the 1990s, networks like ABC and NBC stocked up on comedies and realistic dramas, while relative newcomer Fox had its own arsenal of groundbreaking shows. Even cable networks like HBO and Cartoon Network started upping the ante with quality programming, marking a…
Live Acoustic Music Celebrating the Irish in America
The Edward King House Senior Center is proud to announce the return of the Irish Snug in celebration of Irish Heritage Month. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 22nd at 5:30pm at the Senior Center on 35 King Street in Newport. Registration for this event is required with a $5 suggested donation. Registration is…
Launching an Emerging Leaders Program at Innovate Newport
The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce has announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Dirigo, a leadership development firm based in RI, to deliver a premier annual Emerging Leaders Program at Innovate Newport. The program is designed to help address the many challenges that organizations are facing with attracting and retaining quality talent. It…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.