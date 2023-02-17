As President’s Day Weekend approaches, many people across the country are planning their long weekend getaways and outdoor activities. However, the National Weather Service is warning of some inclement weather for Newport, Rhode Island that may impact those plans.

This afternoon, the forecast calls for showers and patchy fog, with a high near 54. It will also be breezy, with a southwest wind of 17 to 21 mph, and gusts as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is high at 90%, with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight, the showers will continue mainly before 8pm, with a low around 25. It will be blustery, with a northwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, and gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation drops slightly to 80%, with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 39. The northwest wind of 9 to 14 mph will become southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 34. The west wind will be around 10 to 14 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 47. The west wind will be around 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday night, there will be a chance of showers mainly after 1am. It will be cloudy, with a low around 42. It will also be breezy, with a south wind of 14 to 20 mph, and gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

On Washington’s Birthday, there will be a chance of showers. It will be cloudy, with a high near 50. The south wind will be around 15 to 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 34. The west wind will be around 15 mph.

As always, it is important to stay informed about weather conditions when planning outdoor activities. Be sure to check the local forecast regularly and take appropriate precautions to stay safe.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island | List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 17, 07:00 AM EST until February 18, 07:00 AM EST

Friday Afternoon: SW wind 16 to 18 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Showers. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: NNW wind 14 to 19 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday: NNW wind 8 to 11 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night: W wind 9 to 12 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday: W wind 7 to 11 kt becoming SSW in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night: S wind 12 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Washington’s Birthday: SSW wind 13 to 16 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. A chance of showers before 4pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Monday Night: WSW wind around 13 kt becoming WNW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Friday

  • Sunrise: 6:37 am | Sunset: 5:21 pm
  • High tide at 4:55 am & 5:21 pm | Low tide at 11:17 am & 10:55 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.8 days, 15% lighting.

Saturday

  • Sunrise: 6:36 am | Sunset: 5:22 pm
  • High tide at 5:54 am & 6:17 pm | Low tide at 12:07 pm & 11:54 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.9 days, 8% lighting.

Sunday

  • Sunrise: 6:34 am | Sunset: 5:23 pm
  • High tide at 6:46 am & 7:09 pm | Low tide at 12:54 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.1 days, 2% lighting.

Monday

  • Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 5:24 pm
  • High tide at 7:36 am & 7:59 pm | Low tide at 12:52 am & 1:38 pm.
  • Moon: New Moon. 0days, 0% lighting.

More on weather

Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service. Visit Outage Map

List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

Wondering if there’s a parking ban in your city or town in Rhode Island? Or wondering if a particular Rhode Island school, business, or service is canceled? Here’s a look at the latest updates in regards to parking bans and business closings and delays. The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the…

