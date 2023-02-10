Roger F. Winiarski, 79, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, died on February 6, 2023 at the VA Hospital in Providence. He was the husband of the late Carol (Spinacci) Winiarski.
Born in Fall River, MA on January 18, 1944, He was the son of Francis and Louise (Macleod) Winiarski. His family moved to Tiverton in 1953 and Roger attended De La Salle Academy in Newport. Roger enlisted in the US Navy at age 17 and began training as a Hospital Corpsman. During his tours of active duty, he served aboard a destroyer during the Cuban missile crisis and later served in Vietnam, where he was a POW. After returning to the US, he continued his service in the Navy Reserves as Corpsman teaching CPR. He retired after 43 years of service as a Hospital Corpsman and continued teaching CPR into retirement.
Outside of the Navy, his working career started in sales for several large metals companies before he started his own company, Bristol Bronze, in Tiverton, RI. He manufactured bronze fittings, specialized for the wooden boat manufacturers and restorers around the world. He also enjoyed sailing his Herreshoff S Boat all over Southeastern New England. Roger was proud of his mother’s Scottish heritage and enjoyed attending Scottish Festivals and Highland Games throughout New England.
Roger is survived by his son Seth Winiarski and his partner John Larkin, of Dorchester, MA.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, with miliary honors in the funeral home at 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, Donations in his memory may be made to K9s for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Verde, FL, 32081, https://k9sforwarriors.org/
