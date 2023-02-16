Marilyn, age 76 – wife, mother, sister, grandmother, lover of flowers and animals, librarian and friend – passed away on February 15, 2023. She is survived by her three children: Elizabeth L. Follansbee (Antonio), Dana Robert Colarulli (Nancy Drane), and Katie I. Brockway (Mona); her grandchildren Ailinn and Braeden Colarulli; her sister Elaine Vendetti (Jeff), brother James Forte (Nancy), and brother-in-law Anthony DiIorio; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Kenneth H. Brockway, her parents Samuel and Lee Forte, and her sister, Donna DiIorio (Anthony).

Marilyn had a loving heart, a warm presence and, throughout her life, was passionate about serving her community. Marilyn actively and proudly engaged in a variety of organizations including as a past president of the Portsmouth Garden Club (multiple terms), past president of the Portsmouth Public Education Foundation, and on the board of the Robert Potter League for Animals. She cared deeply about participating in her community and leaving behind a positive impact where she could. Whether that was organizing and fundraising for beautification projects in Portsmouth on behalf of the garden club or increasing resources available to support local teachers and students, she sought to do what she could to make Portsmouth a beautiful and vibrant community. Plants were just one of Marilyn’s many passions. She loved the Audrey Hepburn quote: “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”

Marilyn received her Bachelors of Arts in 1968 and then a Masters of Library Science in 1972 from the University of Rhode Island. She began her career as a children’s librarian. A colleague once noted that “her calm and engaging manner” allowed her to effectively instill a love of books in the youngest among us. She was particularly proud to have served as a children’s librarian at the Redwood Library in Newport where she reestablished the children’s collection and developed community programs for children. Always learning and growing, Marilyn also reinvented herself throughout her life, with various roles in Rhode Island and during her time living in New York.

A caring, brave, and driven individual, she unapologetically prioritized her children, husband, grandchildren, and family on her daily “To Do” lists. She believed in one’s ability to chart their own destiny and to leave their mark. She touched many lives along her journey with her thoughtfulness, warm smile, and loving personality. Marilyn, Ken, and Elizabeth have been active parishioners at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Marilyn loved and cherished the friendships she built at St. Paul’s and in the Portsmouth Garden Club. Following Ken’s death, Marilyn petitioned and received approval from the State of Rhode Island and the Town of Portsmouth to revitalize a garden at the intersection of East Main Road and Church Lane in memory of her husband. Her family is happy that it will continue as a beautiful reminder of both Marilyn and Ken.

In lieu of flowers, per Marilyn’s wishes, you may make a donation to the Portsmouth Garden Club, P.O. Box 826, Portsmouth, RI 02871, to support the long-term maintenance of this garden, or to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church for the Altar Guild.

Receiving hours will take place at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, R.I. 02871, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 19. A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 20 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2679 E. Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871. A private burial will immediately follow the service.

More local obituaries Obituary: Carolyn M. Burrell Carolyn Marie Burrell, 64, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away with her family by her side on Feb 14th, 2023. She was born July 16, 1958, in Norfolk, Virginia, and the youngest daughter of the late Tony Rocco and Frances (Tringali) Williams. Mrs. Burrell was an avid gardener. She enjoyed boating with her husband. Mrs. Burrell… Obituary: Lawrence C. Liptak III Lawrence C. Liptak III., 68, of Newport, passed away at home on Monday, February 13, 2023.Born in Newport, he was the son of Lawrence C. Liptak Jr. of Middletown and the late Catherine M. (O’Neill) Liptak. Larry worked as a manager for the Chart House and bar manager for the Clarke Cooke House. He operated… Obituary: Alexandra Levasseur Alexandra Levasseur age 79 of Tiverton, RI, beloved mother and wife, passed away peacefully with loved ones surrounding her at Saint Luke’s Hospital on January 30, 2023. Alexandra was born on February 18, 1943, in Fall River, MA to Americo and Ophelia Rego. After graduating from Somerset High School in 1960 she worked as a… Obituary: Conchita Marquita Noka-Glover Conchita Marquita Noka-Glover, 79, of Newport, RI, died on February 13, 2023, in Newport Hospital with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late James Glover. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Carter and Louwella (Wamsley) Taylor. Conchita is survived by her children; William Carter,… Obituary: Brian D. Barrett Brian D. Barrett, 59, of Newport, RI passed away February 14, 2023 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Brian was born in Newport to William and Evelyn (Shea) Barrett on February 18, 1963. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1981. He worked as a mason and later as a landscaper. Brian… Load more posts Loading… Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.