Elinore N. (Maigler) Soares, 95, formerly of Newport, RI passed away peacefully at Dawn Hill Home for Rehabilitation and Health Care, Bristol, RI on Sunday, February 26, 2023. She was the wife of the late David J. Soares.
Born in Newport, on December 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Nora (Marren) Maigler.
Elinore attended St. Catherine’s Academy graduating in 1945. She began her retail career while still in high school as a cashier at Woolworths. She took time off to raise her four children and returned to the retail business where she worked at a department store called Warwick Shopper’s World, which would become Zayres and then Ames. She finished her career retiring from McCorys which was located in downtown Newport. Elinore enjoyed family get togethers where she visited with everyone in one place. She went on group bus trips in New England and a trip to Ireland with some close friends. She was especially fond of bowling where she received many awards. One of her favorite things was to walk to Battery Park, sit on a bench and talk to the local Point folks that would gather there while looking out over the Bay. Elinore was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church.
Elinore is survived by her children, Lenora Millington, Carole Boiani, Andrew (Theresa), and Mark (Jill); one sister Mildred Geas of Newport; 8 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren. She also leaves cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Josephine (Phiney) Blanton, Gustav Maigler, George Maigler and James Maigler.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Friday, March 3, from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM Friday in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway at Mann Ave, Newport. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to St Jude’s Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Dawn Hill Nursing Home for their exceptional care.
Memorial Funeral Home
This obituary was originally published by Memorial Funeral Home on www.memorialfuneralhome.com. It has been republished here with permission and at no cost.