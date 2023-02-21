Dwight H. Purcell, 78 of Middletown, RI, transitioned to be with the Lord after a long and courageous battle with heart disease.
He was born on April 13, 1944, in Newport, RI to William and Helen (Hampton) Purcell. He grew up in Newport where he attended the local school systems.
He was a member of the Spartan club, and the Newport Boys club, there he met John F. Kennedy before he became president and had a photograph with him, that was featured in the Newport Daily News.
Dwight joined the US Air Force on April 6, 1962. He traveled the world and received the Commendation Medal, Outstanding Unit Award, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Longevity Service Award Ribbon, and Small Arms Expert. He was honorably discharged on May 1, 1985, in Aurora, Colorado where he remained for 34 years after his 23 years of Military Service. During this time, he was employed at Denny’s Restaurant for 9 years until retiring due to illness. Dwight remained in Aurora, Colorado until returning home to Rhode Island in 2019 to be close to family.
Dwight is survived by his sister, Priscilla Doreen Williams and her husband Ellrony (Ron) Williams of Middletown RI, his nieces, Katheryn Imes of Goldsboro NC, Stephanie Williams of Newport RI, Halley Williams of Onset MA, his nephews, Jonathan Imes of Pawtucket, RI, Joseph Oliveira of Gardiner, ME, Theodore Oliveira of Hollis, MA, Christopher Oliveira of Sanford, ME, his brother-in-law, Kelsie Imes of Goldsboro, NC, and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen (Hampton) Purcell, sisters Mary E. Purcell and Helen E. (Purcell) Imes.
Dwight was a man that loved the Lord. He was an active member of the Central Baptist Church in Denver, Colorado where he served as a Deacon and sang in the Men’s Choir for many years. He kept in touch with his Colorado church family and friends by telephone, email and sending cards. He continued to faithfully participate in the churches Senior Warrior Ministry and their Prayer Line.
Upon returning to Newport Dwight was a member of the Community Baptist Church in Newport RI where he worshipped and served as a Deacon, cheerfully participating in Wednesday evening and Saturday morning Bible Studies. When he was unable to attend in person, he would watch the service on Zoom.
At the John Clarke Nursing Center, where he was a resident for the past four years, he would frequently be found helping the chaplain with the services and attending Bible Studies.
Dwight enjoyed playing his favorite card game (Bid Whist) with family and friends. He loved being on his computer and sending birthday cards to all. He looked forward to coming home to attend family reunions and catching up with childhood friends.
His family is very grateful for the exceptional care he received at The John Clarke Nursing Center for the past four years. Thank you for the passionate Hospice Care.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00am in the Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr. Marcus F. Wheatland Blvd., Newport, RI 02840. Burial will take place Monday, February 27, 2023, at 10:30 AM from the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, followed by Military Honors and Committal Prayers at 11:30 AM at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter.
Donations in Dwight’s memory may be made to the Community Baptist Church Capital Campaign at 50 Dr. Marcus F. Wheatland Blvd., Newport, RI 02840, and The John Clarke Nursing Center Activities at 600 Valley Rd., Middletown, RI 02842.
Ronald “Ron” Levesque, born in Fall River, MA on May 14, 1948, passed onto the next stage in his journey on February 15, 2023. Raised in Portsmouth, RI, he was a member of the first graduating class from Portsmouth High School and one of the school’s first football captains. Ronald was drafted into the United…
Carolyn Marie Burrell, 64, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away with her family by her side on Feb 14th, 2023. She was born July 16, 1958, in Norfolk, Virginia, and the youngest daughter of the late Tony Rocco and Frances (Tringali) Williams. Mrs. Burrell was an avid gardener. She enjoyed boating with her husband. Mrs. Burrell…
Marilyn, age 76 – wife, mother, sister, grandmother, lover of flowers and animals, librarian and friend – passed away on February 15, 2023. She is survived by her three children: Elizabeth L. Follansbee (Antonio), Dana Robert Colarulli (Nancy Drane), and Katie I. Brockway (Mona); her grandchildren Ailinn and Braeden Colarulli; her sister Elaine Vendetti (Jeff),…
Lawrence C. Liptak III., 68, of Newport, passed away at home on Monday, February 13, 2023.Born in Newport, he was the son of Lawrence C. Liptak Jr. of Middletown and the late Catherine M. (O’Neill) Liptak. Larry worked as a manager for the Chart House and bar manager for the Clarke Cooke House. He operated…
Alexandra Levasseur age 79 of Tiverton, RI, beloved mother and wife, passed away peacefully with loved ones surrounding her at Saint Luke’s Hospital on January 30, 2023. Alexandra was born on February 18, 1943, in Fall River, MA to Americo and Ophelia Rego. After graduating from Somerset High School in 1960 she worked as a…
Some of UB40’s most famous hits include “Red Red Wine,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Kingston Town,” and “I Got You Babe,” which they performed with Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders.
The IYRS Summer Gala is just a few months away, and anticipation is high for the popular summer fundraiser. Scheduled for Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 6 pm, this year’s event promises to be another unforgettable evening because British reggae band UB40 will be taking the stage! Some of UB40’s most famous hits include “Red…
RealTALK – Violence Against Women & the Role of “Upstanders”
The Women’s Fund of Rhode Island (WFRI), a leader in the movement to improve policies that impact women and girls in Rhode Island, is hosting a special panel discussion on February 28th in Middletown at 6 pm. The event is part of the WFRI RealTALK panel discussion series and will focus on the attitudes and…
The fiscal year 2023 budget enacted by the legislature and signed by McKee funded LASA at $700,000 – nearly three times more than the fiscal 2022 level. McKee’s “RI Ready” fiscal 2024 budget submitted to the General Assembly in January proposes another $700,000 for the program.
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, and the Rhode Island General Assembly pledged their support to continue funding the Local Agriculture and Seafood Act (LASA), an important catalyst in strengthening the local food system, at historically high levels in fiscal year 2024. Authored by Senator V. Susan Sosnowski in 2012 and…
What’sUpNewp, the independent news source launched in 2012, has emerged as the most-read independent news source in Newport, Rhode Island, according to SimilarWeb, a third-party market intelligence firm that provides web analytics services. Over the last three months, from November 2022 to January 2023, What’sUpNewp has a country ranking of 73,587 and worldwide with a…
Stacker researched the history of films with a heavy anti-war theme, tone, or sentiment and spotlighted 30 of the best.
War is an unfortunate subject that continues to be relevant throughout history. When the dust settles and the bloody aftermath is tallied, and sometimes even before then, creatives give their views on the situation through outlets like music, literature, and film. Because, like war, human connection is also a practice as old as time. Stacker…
Old words they are, but words to the wise they continue to be.
We’re deep into Black History Month, with culture wars continuing unabated, especially when it comes to what should be taught in the classroom. Arguments over curriculum are nothing new; the classic example played out nearly a century ago amid bombastic arguments by two of the nation’s premier orators and lawyers, William Jennings Bryan and Clarence…
Singer-songwriter performing at La Farge Arts Center
Singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson is coming to Newport’s La Farge Arts Center (at the Newport Congregational Church) on Friday, February 24. Thanks to sponsor Newport Live, we’ve got a pair of tickets to the concert to give away. To enter, just e-mail Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com by Wednesday, February 22 at 5PM with “Thompson Tickets” in…
The search for Save The Bay’s next executive director is now open
Following September’s news that longstanding Save The Bay executive director, Jonathan Stone, will be retiring from his post this coming June, the organization’s Board of Directors has officially launched the search for his replacement. “Save The Bay is at an exciting point in its history,” said Save The Bay board president Gib Conover in a statement. “We…
Now celebrating 52+ years of touring, Tom has been thrilling audiences here and abroad with hits like No Regrets, Circle Game, Remember Song, Urge for Going and Merrimack County.
Spectacle Live today announced that the talented Tom Rush will be returning to the Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center (The JPT) for “An Evening with Tom Rush ” on Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm. Rush will be accompanied by Matt Nakoa. Tickets are on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.comor by calling 1-800-657-8774. Now…
Newport Folk Festival today announced that The Backseat Lovers will return to Newport for its 2023 festival, performing on Saturday, July 29.
Newport Folk Festival today announced that The Backseat Lovers will return to Newport for its 2023 festival, performing on Saturday, July 29. The Backseat Lovers is an indie rock band from Salt Lake City, Utah. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Joshua Harmon, drummer Juice Welch, bassist and backing vocalist Jonas Swanson, and…
