Alice F. Stratford, 88, of Middletown, RI died Wednesday February 22, 2023. Alice was born in Middletown on November 7, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Manuel V. Corey and Alexandria M. Corey. In 1948 the Corey’s purchased Whitehall Farm in Middletown where Alice would live for the rest of her life. She was a 1952 graduate of Rogers High School and a 1956 graduate of Salve Regina College. In 1958 Alice married the love of her life, William E. Stratford and the two shared all of life’s adventures until his passing in 2010. After graduating from college Alice started her career as a Medical Technologist at Newport Hospital. She was very proud of those years and talked about them often; however, she left the career after the birth of her first son Jimmy to take on the role of Mother. A role she was born to do and more than excelled at. She loved her sons.
In the 1970’s and 1980’s Alice’s time was spent volunteering at anything and everything that her children were involved in. School field trip Chaperon, Cub Scout Den Mother, Concession Stand worker, CCD Teacher, Jesus Saviour Bazaar volunteer, School Library Attendant were all roles where she donated her time for the love of her kids and their friends. When she wasn’t volunteering, she was most likely on the sidelines of one of her sons’ games – cheering them on while pointing out a rude opposing coach or player or a terrible call by an umpire. In the summer it was boating season and there was no better boat entertainer than Alice. Her cooler was always impeccably packed with food and snacks for all. Her favorite days were spent at Brenton Cove, tied up alongside other friends’ boats watching the children laughing and swimming while her closest friends were right by her side. Later, as her children grew older, Alice would take a job at Ray’s Fashions in Middletown which was her dream job. Not only did she love the people she worked with, but it allowed her to talk to people about fashion! Alice loved to talk.
Alice and Bill became snowbirds in Florida after Bill’s retirement. First in Ft. Myers and later in Cape Coral they spent many years enjoying the company of their closest friends from the Newport area where they all lived “closer to each other there than they did up here”. These years were filled with laughs, pool parties, card games and more. They were season ticket holders for Red Sox Spring Training and everyone in and around their section got to know Alice! She loved entertaining, being with friends and family and enjoying the warm weather when it was cold in New England.
In 2005 Alice’s first Granddaughter Kaylee was born and then her second, Corey, came along in 2007. She loved them and spoiled them from their first breaths until her last one. These girls meant the world to her and if they wanted something and their parents said no they went to Option B – ask Grandma – and always got what they wanted. Her love for them was immeasurable as was theirs for her. She took them everywhere she could, gladly babysat them any time she was asked and talked about them to anyone and everyone who would listen. Grandma’s house was their house and they LOVED to visit.
When Bill’s health began to deteriorate, she became his caregiver and advocate for anything and everything. Upon his passing in 2010 Alice was fortunate to connect with many friends – new and old – for daytime adventures. She kept herself incredibly busy with a wonderful social life. Card games, luncheons, church events were all on her calendar and she never missed one. She was extremely grateful for all these wonderful friends who helped her get through such a difficult time. As time grew on and these friends aged, for some reason, Alice did not. We joked that she looked the same as she did 20 years ago. This allowed her to become a caregiver for them. If a friend needed a ride or help with something she was always there. If it was someone’s birthday, or if they lost a loved one, or there was a special event Alice most likely delivered one of her signature deserts (pumpkin bread, lemon bread, pistachio cakes and her apple cake were some of her specialties). She loved being there for the people she cared about. It was her way of showing them how much she loved them. And they loved her. If you were in Alice’s life in any way, please know that she loved you and treasured her relationship with you.
Alice is survived by her two sons James E. Stratford and his wife Janna of Portsmouth and John Stratford and his wife Kristen of Middletown and her two granddaughters and best friends Kaylee and Corey.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on February 27, 2023 at 9:30 AM at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln., Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A West Warwick man who admitted to a federal judge that he participated in a conspiracy to use the stolen identities of others to gain COVID related unemployment insurance benefits was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter…
Fritz Holznagel, The Conversation We hope you’ve enjoyed this quiz from our and quizmaster, Fritz Holznagel, a past winner of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. If you have feedback on the quiz, please send us an email at us.quiz@theconversation.com. Fritz Holznagel, Quizmaster, The Conversation This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons…
From harvesting grapes to choosing the right barrels, bottles, and labels, the wine you drink takes a particularly long journey before being poured into your glass. Winemaking has a rich history of stories to tell about the complex, global industry—and these films uncork all of the fine details of winemaking across the world. The best…
2023 is shaping up to be a big year in film. More than 4,000 titles are slated for release worldwide, according to IMDb. With this many new movies on the horizon, there’s sure to be a little something for everyone. Franchise fans are excited about sequels like “Creed III,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of…
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Bridge & Turnpike Authority February 26 – March 4, 2023 Newport Claiborne Pell BridgeThere are currently no lane closures…
Senate Majority Leader Ryan W. Pearson (D-Dist. 19, Cumberland, Lincoln) has introduced legislation that would expand eligibility for the Wavemaker Fellowship Program to public school teachers, including those in the high-need fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Wavemaker Fellowship Program was enacted through the state budget in 2015 based on legislation sponsored by Leader…
Rep. Justine A. Caldwell and Senator Victoria Gu are sponsoring legislation to make it easier for residents to participate in local government by allowing advisory boards and commissions to hold meetings via videoconference and allowing residents to testify remotely in certain local meetings including town council, planning, zoning and school committee meetings. “New England is…
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, February 25 – 26, 2023. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information. Newport 8 Bedlow Place | $549,000 |…
The Newport Police Department today announced that they have distributed scanners that help identify fake IDs/driver’s licenses. The Newport Police Department shared the following on their Facebook Page on Friday, February 24; “To aid in the prevention of underage drinking, The Newport Police Department have distributed to bar in the City of Newport, scanners that…
BOSTON (AP) — Boston public health officials have alerted health care providers in the city about a “concerning” increase in the number of opioid-related overdoses among people who believed they were using cocaine. The Boston Public Health Commission announced Thursday that city Emergency Medical Services responded to 11 suspected cases in one 24-hour period earlier…
