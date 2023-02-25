VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 23 points, Lucy Olsen had 11 points and 11 rebounds and No. 15 Villanova beat Providence 67-50 on Friday night to complete the season sweep.

Villanova (25-5, 16-3 Big East) moved a half-game behind UConn (24-5, 16-2) for the top spot in the conference standings. The Wildcats close the regular season at Seton Hall on Monday. The Huskies play at DePaul on Saturday and host Xavier on Monday.

Siegrist, the national scoring leader at 29.1 points per game, struggled from the floor in shooting 8 of 26, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range. Siegrist and fellow senior Brooke Mullin were honored prior to tipoff in Villanova’s final regular season home game.

Christina Dalce added 11 points for Villanova (25-5, 16-3 Big East), which has won 12 straight road games against Providence. Mullin finished with six points and seven assists.

Villanova shot 50% from the field in the first half and led 37-18. Siegrist went 2 of 9 for eight points in 17 minutes. The Wildcats finished the game at 40% and Providence shot 33% overall with 18 turnovers.

Olivia Olsen scored 15 points and Grace Efosa added 13 for Providence (13-17, 4-15). Janai Crooms scored 12.

Siegrist had 29 points and nine rebounds in a 79-54 win over Providence on Dec. 4.

