VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 23 points, Lucy Olsen had 11 points and 11 rebounds and No. 15 Villanova beat Providence 67-50 on Friday night to complete the season sweep.
Villanova (25-5, 16-3 Big East) moved a half-game behind UConn (24-5, 16-2) for the top spot in the conference standings. The Wildcats close the regular season at Seton Hall on Monday. The Huskies play at DePaul on Saturday and host Xavier on Monday.
Siegrist, the national scoring leader at 29.1 points per game, struggled from the floor in shooting 8 of 26, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range. Siegrist and fellow senior Brooke Mullin were honored prior to tipoff in Villanova’s final regular season home game.
Christina Dalce added 11 points for Villanova (25-5, 16-3 Big East), which has won 12 straight road games against Providence. Mullin finished with six points and seven assists.
Villanova shot 50% from the field in the first half and led 37-18. Siegrist went 2 of 9 for eight points in 17 minutes. The Wildcats finished the game at 40% and Providence shot 33% overall with 18 turnovers.
Olivia Olsen scored 15 points and Grace Efosa added 13 for Providence (13-17, 4-15). Janai Crooms scored 12.
Siegrist had 29 points and nine rebounds in a 79-54 win over Providence on Dec. 4.
NEW YORK (AP) — Rostyslav Novitskyi’s 14 points helped Fordham defeat Rhode Island 74-71 on Saturday. Novitskyi had six rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (23-6, 11-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Quisenberry shot 3 for 13 (3 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to add 14…
11th Hour Racing Team will set off tomorrow, Sunday, February 26, 2023, on the longest ever leg in the history of The Ocean Race – 12,750-nautical miles (14,672-miles/23,613-kilometers) and around 35 days of racing through the Southern Ocean. The US-flagged team will cross the startline in Cape Town at 1415 local time (1215 UTC) to…
NEW YORK (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr.’s 23 points helped Brown defeat Columbia 84-73 on Saturday. Lilly added three steals for the Bears (14-12, 7-6 Ivy League). Paxson Wojcik added 20 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds and six…
Walks invigorate dogs mentally and physically. Veterinarians suggest dogs should go around the block daily, if not multiple times a day. It’s estimated that 4 out of 10 people do not walk their dogs regularly, opting instead to let them out in the yard or take them outside solely for bathroom breaks. Dog parents who…
Note: Story and photos by Jack Casey Singer-Songwriter Teddy Thompson made an appearance at the LaFarge Arts Center, also known as the Newport Congregational Church, in a show sponsored by Newport Live, formerly Common Fence Music on February 24. As is known to happen in churches that are approaching 275 years, the heating system acted…
In a recent interview as part of the “4Qs with” series, Dan Berube, the Director of Marketing for Spectacle Live, discussed the success of the company’s shows at The Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center (The JPT) and its plans for the future. When asked about the decision to bring shows to Newport, Berube emphasized…
On Feb. 22, the Biden administration announced the first auction of offshore wind leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf Coast, which has been home to numerous offshore oil and gas wells, could provide clean power to 1.3 million homes by the end of this decade. It’s the latest in a recent expansion of…
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A West Warwick man who admitted to a federal judge that he participated in a conspiracy to use the stolen identities of others to gain COVID related unemployment insurance benefits was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter…
