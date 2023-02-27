The 46th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month is just around the corner, and the excitement is building in Newport.

Throughout March, a wide variety of events will be taking place to celebrate Irish heritage, culture, and history, thanks to the efforts of local organizations such as the Museum of Newport Irish History, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

The calendar of events promises to deliver “All things Irish” to residents and visitors alike and features an extensive list of happenings sponsored by these and other groups. From cultural events such as traditional Irish music performances and art exhibits, to historical events that highlight the contributions of Irish immigrants to Newport’s development, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the calendar’s highlights is the annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which takes place on Saturday, March 11th. This beloved event features marching bands, colorful floats, and plenty of green, providing a festive atmosphere for all to enjoy.

Other notable events include What’sUpNewp’s 6th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration at Midtown Oyster Bar on Friday, March 10. This event will include a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and. the AOH Men’s Singers.

With so many exciting events on the schedule, the 46th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month is sure to be a hit with locals and visitors alike. For a complete list of participating organizations and businesses and a schedule of recurring events, be sure to check out the below PDF. For the most up-to-date schedule and information, visit the Museum of Newport Irish History’s calendar of events here.