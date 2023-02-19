Mindfulness is a word that is thrown around a lot these days, but what exactly is it? Mindfulness is a mental state achieved by focusing awareness on the present moment, while calmly acknowledging and accepting the feelings, thoughts, and bodily sensations. It involves paying attention to the present moment without judgment, in a non-reactive way. It helps to reduce stress, increase well-being, and improve emotional balance.
However, it is not simply about relaxation or “emptying the mind.” In fact, mindfulness is an active and intentional process of paying attention to experiences in the present moment. This requires effort, focus, and dedication to cultivate. Mindfulness is not a quick fix or a magic cure-all. It is a skill that requires regular practice to develop and maintain, and it requires practice in the right set, setting and with intention.
Mindfulness is not a form of escapism or denial. It is not about ignoring or avoiding negative thoughts, feelings, or experiences. Instead, it involves a willingness to acknowledge and accept them in order to process them. This increases self-awareness, reduces anxiety and depression, and enhances resilience.
Mindfulness is a way of living that is not affiliated with any particular religion or philosophy. Instead, it is a scientifically validated approach to improving one’s well-being and mental health. Numerous studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of mindfulness in reducing stress and promoting overall happiness and satisfaction with life. However, the specific ways in which individuals practice mindfulness can vary greatly from person to person. Some people may incorporate mindfulness into their daily routines through meditation, while others may find that being present in the moment through activities such as yoga or gardening works best for them. The important thing is to find what works best for the individual and to make mindfulness a regular part of their life.
Presidential speeches have been an invaluable part of U.S. democracy since Washington’s inaugural address on April 30, 1789. While much of the oral tradition has remained unchanged, the evolution of mass communication has turned speeches into conversations. Using historical documents, government and political science websites, and news articles, Stacker curated a gallery of famous speeches…
Some of New England’s favorite folk/rock/blues musicians will be on stage for a musical celebration of David Crosby at City Winery Boston on Monday, February 27. Tickets are on sale now for the 7:30pm show at citywinery.com/boston. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame. The iconoclastic Crosby, who died last month was “A…
Just a couple of hours after battling a shed fire, Portsmouth Fire Department responded at 7:51 pm to Burma Road for a motor vehicle accident. “At 1951 hours Portsmouth Firefighters responded to a 911 call in the area of Burma Rd reporting a major motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles and reports that one of…
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and 24th-ranked Providence earned its 20th victory of the season, holding on for a 85-72 win over Villanova on Saturday. Bryce Hopkins added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Noah Locked finished with 16 points. Croswell connected on two late free throws to…
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored two minutes into his first game in six weeks, Trent Frederic had a pair of goals and Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots to lead the Boston Bruins to a 6-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday. Nick Foligno, Patrice Bergeron and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston,…
Just after 2 pm Portsmouth Fire Department responded to the Sunny Acres Mobile Home Park off Bristol Ferry Road in Portsmouth for a shed fire. “At 1415 hours multiple 911 calls reported a Shed Fire in the Sunny Acres Mobile Home Park. Engine 3, Engine 1, and Tower Ladder 1 arrived to find a fully…
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Keon Thompson’s 15 points helped UMass defeat Rhode Island 69-45 on Saturday. Thompson added six rebounds and five assists for the Minutemen (14-13, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). RJ Luis added 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor and had seven rebounds. Tafara Gapare recorded 11 points. The Minutemen…
Prices are holding steady as drivers demanded less gas over the last week. A gallon of gas was $3.42 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of February 17. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review. Colorado, Florida…
