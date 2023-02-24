The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the U.S. public education system, diminishing enrollment by unprecedented numbers. As a growing contingent of parents have enrolled their kids in private or charter schools or turned to home-schooling, a key consequence has been less money for public schools and districts, as public school funding is determined by student population. This funding crunch has thrust the lives of many public school teachers, administrators, families, and students into crisis.

Lower student enrollment has also meant layoffs for teachers and other school staff, fewer resources and opportunities for kids, and even closing school entirely. Funding for public education comes from several sources: state and local funding streams, as well as federal revenues, which include assistance for special education programming, low-income student aid, vocational programs, and nutrition.

But between states, and even on the county and city level, spending on public education varies greatly, further driving inequities between students—educational, economic, and racial disparities that often persist into adulthood, limiting future opportunities.

While some states spend significantly more per student than others, the U.S. on average lags behind other developed countries in its public education spending. According to the Education Data Initiative, the average amount spent per pupil in the U.S. is $16,993, ranking seventh amongst the 37 other member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. That figure drops to just over $13,000 per pupil for K-12 public schools. At that rate, the accumulated total expenditure for all K-12 schools in the U.S. equals just 3.4% of taxpayer income.

Historically, public education funding has taken major hits after recessions, as states slash education budgets in an effort to tighten their belts. However, the impact of the pandemic on public schools prompted the allocation of emergency federal spending under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds, counteracting some of the effects of diminished state and local revenue streams. While helpful for the first year or two of the pandemic, studies have shown that the funding was ultimately not enough to negate the learning loss experienced by students.

In order to compare each state’s spending on public education, Best Universities used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of School Systems to rank states by their spending per pupil. States with no data available for the 2021 school year were ranked according to their 2020 data and are marked with an asterisk.

Exterior of public school building.
B Brown // Shutterstock

#51. Idaho

– Per pupil spending: $9,053 (26.5% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $2.7 million
– Total revenue: $3.0 million
— Local sources: $706,358
— State sources: $1.8 million
— Federal sources: $472,735

Two female students building machine in science robotics class.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#50. Utah

– Per pupil spending: $9,095 (30.8% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $6.5 million
– Total revenue: $6.5 million
— Local sources: $2.5 million
— State sources: $3.3 million
— Federal sources: $636,977

Group of school buses in parking lot.
Ellen McKnight // Shutterstock

#49. Arizona

– Per pupil spending: $9,605 (26.2% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $10.3 million
– Total revenue: $10.5 million
— Local sources: $4.5 million
— State sources: $4.2 million
— Federal sources: $1.9 million

Exterior public school building on clear day.
pyzata // Shutterstock

#48. Nevada*

– Per pupil spending: $9,814 (9.5% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $5.3 million
– Total revenue: $5.3 million
— Local sources: $1.6 million
— State sources: $3.3 million
— Federal sources: $408,478

Boy using digital tablet during class in classroom.
Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#47. Tennessee*

– Per pupil spending: $9,896 (12.3% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $11.2 million
– Total revenue: $11.1 million
— Local sources: $4.8 million
— State sources: $5.2 million
— Federal sources: $1.1 million

Kids raising hands in classroom.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#46. Mississippi

– Per pupil spending: $10,164 (16.8% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $5.2 million
– Total revenue: $5.3 million
— Local sources: $1.8 million
— State sources: $2.4 million
— Federal sources: $1.0 million

Elementary school students walking into school building.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#45. Texas*

– Per pupil spending: $10,342 (14.7% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $71.9 million
– Total revenue: $68.9 million
— Local sources: $38.5 million
— State sources: $23.5 million
— Federal sources: $6.8 million

Classroom with students seated at desk, with teacher at front
4 PM production // Shutterstock

#44. Florida

– Per pupil spending: $10,401 (16.6% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $33.4 million
– Total revenue: $34.3 million
— Local sources: $17.0 million
— State sources: $12.6 million
— Federal sources: $4.8 million

Selective focus of books on library shelf.
connel // Shutterstock

#43. Oklahoma

– Per pupil spending: $10,489 (29.5% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $7.4 million
– Total revenue: $7.0 million
— Local sources: $3.1 million
— State sources: $3.2 million
— Federal sources: $781,561

High school student holding molecule structure in chemistry class.
Rawpixel.com// Shutterstock

#42. North Carolina

– Per pupil spending: $10,655 (21.2% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $16.4 million
– Total revenue: $16.1 million
— Local sources: $4.2 million
— State sources: $9.8 million
— Federal sources: $2.0 million

Group of elementary students sitting together in library.
Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#41. Alabama

– Per pupil spending: $10,683 (15.6% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $9.1 million
– Total revenue: $9.7 million
— Local sources: $3.0 million
— State sources: $5.2 million
— Federal sources: $1.5 million

Elementary school teacher giving high-five to student.
Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

#40. Indiana*

– Per pupil spending: $10,935 (10.9% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $13.4 million
– Total revenue: $13.3 million
— Local sources: $4.1 million
— State sources: $8.3 million
— Federal sources: $947,532

Three seated teen students in classroom.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#39. South Dakota

– Per pupil spending: $10,952 (19.4% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $1.8 million
– Total revenue: $1.9 million
— Local sources: $932,103
— State sources: $607,394
— Federal sources: $373,186

Yellow buses lined up in front of school.
David Prahl // Shutterstock

#38. Arkansas

– Per pupil spending: $11,266 (14.4% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $6.1 million
– Total revenue: $6.1 million
— Local sources: $783,222
— State sources: $4.3 million
— Federal sources: $990,370

Four seated teen students writing in class.
Canva

#37. New Mexico*

– Per pupil spending: $11,332 (16.9% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $4.2 million
– Total revenue: $4.5 million
— Local sources: $828,101
— State sources: $3.1 million
— Federal sources: $633,201

Exterior of high school building.
Canva

#36. Louisiana*

– Per pupil spending: $11,843 (7.3% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $8.2 million
– Total revenue: $8.8 million
— Local sources: $4.1 million
— State sources: $3.6 million
— Federal sources: $1.0 million

Selective focus of hand raised in classroom.
Canva

#35. Missouri

– Per pupil spending: $11,865 (15.0% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $11.9 million
– Total revenue: $11.7 million
— Local sources: $5.3 million
— State sources: $4.8 million
— Federal sources: $1.5 million

Exterior of public school building.
Canva

#34. Colorado

– Per pupil spending: $12,073 (26.1% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $13.0 million
– Total revenue: $12.9 million
— Local sources: $6.7 million
— State sources: $5.4 million
— Federal sources: $831,834

Row of parked yellow school busses.
Leena Robinson // Shutterstock

#33. Georgia

– Per pupil spending: $12,145 (24.3% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $23.1 million
– Total revenue: $24.7 million
— Local sources: $11.4 million
— State sources: $10.3 million
— Federal sources: $3.0 million

Elementary student and teacher talking to class.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#32. Kentucky

– Per pupil spending: $12,212 (23.8% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $9.2 million
– Total revenue: $9.4 million
— Local sources: $3.2 million
— State sources: $4.7 million
— Federal sources: $1.5 million

Overhead view of two round tables with groups of students studying.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#31. West Virginia*

– Per pupil spending: $12,375 (9.6% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $3.6 million
– Total revenue: $3.7 million
— Local sources: $1.2 million
— State sources: $2.1 million
— Federal sources: $431,832

Students seated at desks in classroom.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#30. South Carolina

– Per pupil spending: $12,513 (22.1% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $10.7 million
– Total revenue: $11.1 million
— Local sources: $4.8 million
— State sources: $5.2 million
— Federal sources: $1.2 million

Group of students raising hands in class.
LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#29. Iowa

– Per pupil spending: $12,695 (13.9% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $7.7 million
– Total revenue: $7.9 million
— Local sources: $3.0 million
— State sources: $4.0 million
— Federal sources: $866,314

Teenage boy using laptop while studying.
SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#28. Kansas*

– Per pupil spending: $12,697 (27.5% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $7.6 million
– Total revenue: $7.3 million
— Local sources: $1.9 million
— State sources: $4.9 million
— Federal sources: $521,925

Group of students raising hands in class.
Canva

#27. Montana

– Per pupil spending: $13,299 (17.2% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $2.3 million
– Total revenue: $2.2 million
— Local sources: $925,591
— State sources: $898,971
— Federal sources: $424,944

Male student writing at desk.
Canva

#26. Wisconsin

– Per pupil spending: $13,597 (18.7% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $13.2 million
– Total revenue: $13.2 million
— Local sources: $4.9 million
— State sources: $7.2 million
— Federal sources: $1.1 million

Exterior of public school building.
JL Jahn // Shutterstock

#25. Nebraska

– Per pupil spending: $13,816 (12.3% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $5.5 million
– Total revenue: $5.1 million
— Local sources: $3.1 million
— State sources: $1.6 million
— Federal sources: $484,645

High school students in biology lab.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#24. Virginia

– Per pupil spending: $13,835 (21.0% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $18.9 million
– Total revenue: $19.3 million
— Local sources: $9.7 million
— State sources: $7.8 million
— Federal sources: $1.7 million

School children raising hands in classroom.
Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#23. Oregon

– Per pupil spending: $13,843 (27.7% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $10.4 million
– Total revenue: $9.7 million
— Local sources: $3.7 million
— State sources: $5.3 million
— Federal sources: $707,344

Group of elementary school students getting on bus.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#22. Michigan

– Per pupil spending: $14,085 (20.7% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $21.0 million
– Total revenue: $22.2 million
— Local sources: $7.2 million
— State sources: $12.1 million
— Federal sources: $2.9 million

Yellow school sign with buildings in background.
Canva

#21. Minnesota

– Per pupil spending: $14,378 (16.1% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $15.0 million
– Total revenue: $14.4 million
— Local sources: $4.1 million
— State sources: $8.9 million
— Federal sources: $1.3 million

Elementary school students lining up for bus.
Canva

#20. Ohio

– Per pupil spending: $14,585 (20.5% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $27.3 million
– Total revenue: $27.4 million
— Local sources: $14.1 million
— State sources: $10.8 million
— Federal sources: $2.4 million

Female student holding book in library.
NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock

#19. Maine*

– Per pupil spending: $14,892 (12.1% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $3.0 million
– Total revenue: $3.1 million
— Local sources: $1.7 million
— State sources: $1.2 million
— Federal sources: $177,918

School children at desk in computer lab.
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#18. California

– Per pupil spending: $15,017 (30.6% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $97.1 million
– Total revenue: $106.6 million
— Local sources: $36.4 million
— State sources: $55.4 million
— Federal sources: $14.8 million

Elementary school students sitting in group with hands raised.
Rawpixel.com// Shutterstock

#17. Massachusetts

– Per pupil spending: $15,092 (3.2% decrease from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $15.8 million
– Total revenue: $9.8 million
— Local sources: $2.2 million
— State sources: $6.6 million
— Federal sources: $1.0 million

Child working on math assignment at desk.
BIGANDT.COM// Shutterstock

#16. North Dakota

– Per pupil spending: $15,140 (13.2% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $2.1 million
– Total revenue: $2.1 million
— Local sources: $693,897
— State sources: $1.1 million
— Federal sources: $336,071

Elementary school building exterior.
knelson20 // Shutterstock

#15. Washington

– Per pupil spending: $15,448 (33.9% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $21.0 million
– Total revenue: $20.5 million
— Local sources: $5.0 million
— State sources: $13.9 million
— Federal sources: $1.7 million

Elementary school students in computer class.
michaeljung // Shutterstock

#14. Maryland

– Per pupil spending: $16,417 (15.6% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $16.2 million
– Total revenue: $17.4 million
— Local sources: $8.7 million
— State sources: $7.5 million
— Federal sources: $1.2 million

Group of young children getting on school bus.
Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#13. Hawaii*

– Per pupil spending: $16,564 (20.5% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $3.2 million
– Total revenue: $3.4 million
— Local sources: $51,323
— State sources: $3.1 million
— Federal sources: $278,259

Teacher leading elementary school class.
Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

#12. Delaware

– Per pupil spending: $17,549 (19.3% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $2.3 million
– Total revenue: $2.6 million
— Local sources: $803,051
— State sources: $1.6 million
— Federal sources: $189,228

Exterior of American high school building.
Cynthia Farmer // Shutterstock

#11. Pennsylvania

– Per pupil spending: $17,884 (15.9% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $33.9 million
– Total revenue: $34.8 million
— Local sources: $18.8 million
— State sources: $13.0 million
— Federal sources: $3.0 million

Students focused on desks during class
LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#10. Wyoming

– Per pupil spending: $18,144 (10.4% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $1.9 million
– Total revenue: $1.9 million
— Local sources: $718,270
— State sources: $976,134
— Federal sources: $233,888

Closeup of male student writing in notebook
LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#9. Illinois

– Per pupil spending: $18,353 (29.4% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $39.1 million
– Total revenue: $40.6 million
— Local sources: $21.3 million
— State sources: $16.1 million
— Federal sources: $3.2 million

Group of high school students seated in classroom
LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#8. Rhode Island

– Per pupil spending: $18,366 (18.2% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $2.7 million
– Total revenue: $2.7 million
— Local sources: $1.4 million
— State sources: $1.1 million
— Federal sources: $258,934

School children lined up to board bus.
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#7. New York

– Per pupil spending: $18,858 (15.7% decrease from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $58.9 million
– Total revenue: $77.4 million
— Local sources: $45.0 million
— State sources: $29.6 million
— Federal sources: $2.8 million

Student taking standardized test at desk.
Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#6. New Hampshire

– Per pupil spending: $19,443 (26.7% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $3.3 million
– Total revenue: $3.5 million
— Local sources: $2.2 million
— State sources: $1.1 million
— Federal sources: $219,164

Hands raised in classroom.
LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#5. Alaska

– Per pupil spending: $19,447 (11.1% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $2.7 million
– Total revenue: $2.6 million
— Local sources: $563,831
— State sources: $1.6 million
— Federal sources: $427,239

Students in computer coding class.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. New Jersey

– Per pupil spending: $19,695 (7.0% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $29.5 million
– Total revenue: $33.7 million
— Local sources: $17.3 million
— State sources: $15.0 million
— Federal sources: $1.4 million

Top view of student at desk in school classroom.
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#3. Vermont

– Per pupil spending: $22,740 (27.2% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $2.0 million
– Total revenue: $2.1 million
— Local sources: $8,139
— State sources: $1.8 million
— Federal sources: $201,153

Teacher calls on student with raised hand in class.
Canva

#2. Connecticut

– Per pupil spending: $22,769 (20.1% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $12.0 million
– Total revenue: $12.4 million
— Local sources: $7.2 million
— State sources: $4.5 million
— Federal sources: $663,398

School buses parked outside museum in Washington DC.
Kosoff // Shutterstock

#1. District of Columbia

– Per pupil spending: $24,535 (21.3% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $1.7 million
– Total revenue: $1.7 million
— Local sources: $1.5 million
— State sources: Not applicable
— Federal sources: $166,591

This story originally appeared on Best Universities and was produced and
distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site

Read More From WUN

West Warwick man sentenced in unemployment fraud scheme

A West Warwick man who admitted to a federal judge that he participated in a conspiracy to use the stolen identities of others to gain COVID related unemployment insurance benefits was sentenced today to three years in federal prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A West Warwick man who admitted to a federal judge that he participated in a conspiracy to use the stolen identities of others to gain COVID related unemployment insurance benefits was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter…

The Conversation U.S. weekly news quiz

Test your reading with a weekly quiz drawn from some of our favorite stories. Questions this week on Jimmy Carter, tattoos, literary revisions and stargazing.

Fritz Holznagel, The Conversation We hope you’ve enjoyed this quiz from our and quizmaster, Fritz Holznagel, a past winner of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. If you have feedback on the quiz, please send us an email at us.quiz@theconversation.com. Fritz Holznagel, Quizmaster, The Conversation This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons…

15 of the best movies about wine and winemaking

Plonk Wine Club researched the best and worst of vineyard-centric cinema and highlighted 15 of the greatest wine movies to grace the silver screen.

From harvesting grapes to choosing the right barrels, bottles, and labels, the wine you drink takes a particularly long journey before being poured into your glass. Winemaking has a rich history of stories to tell about the complex, global industry—and these films uncork all of the fine details of winemaking across the world. The best…

Obituary: Alice F. Stratford

November 07, 1934 – February 22, 2023

Alice F. Stratford, 88, of Middletown, RI died Wednesday February 22, 2023. Alice was born in Middletown on November 7, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Manuel V. Corey and Alexandria M. Corey. In 1948 the Corey’s purchased Whitehall Farm in Middletown where Alice would live for the rest of her life. She…

Best movies of 2023 so far

Stacker collected Metacritic data on films that were released in theaters or on streaming services in January and February to find the best movies of 2023 so far.

2023 is shaping up to be a big year in film. More than 4,000 titles are slated for release worldwide, according to IMDb. With this many new movies on the horizon, there’s sure to be a little something for everyone. Franchise fans are excited about sequels like “Creed III,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of…

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Feb. 25 – March 4)

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Bridge & Turnpike Authority February 26 – March 4, 2023 Newport Claiborne Pell BridgeThere are currently no lane closures…

Senator Pearson introduces legislation that would expand eligibility for the Wavemaker Fellowship Program to include public school teachers

It provides a financial incentive for graduates pursuing a career or starting a business in Rhode Island in STEM fields by defraying student loan payments for up to four years.

Senate Majority Leader Ryan W. Pearson (D-Dist. 19, Cumberland, Lincoln) has introduced legislation that would expand eligibility for the Wavemaker Fellowship Program to public school teachers, including those in the high-need fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Wavemaker Fellowship Program was enacted through the state budget in 2015 based on legislation sponsored by Leader…

Rep. Caldwell, Sen. Gu sponsor legislation that would allow some meetings to be held virtually, residents to testify remotely

Rep. Justine A. Caldwell and Senator Victoria Gu are sponsoring legislation to make it easier for residents to participate in local government by allowing advisory boards and commissions to hold meetings via videoconference and allowing residents to testify remotely in certain local meetings including town council, planning, zoning and school committee meetings.

Rep. Justine A. Caldwell and Senator Victoria Gu are sponsoring legislation to make it easier for residents to participate in local government by allowing advisory boards and commissions to hold meetings via videoconference and allowing residents to testify remotely in certain local meetings including town council, planning, zoning and school committee meetings. “New England is…

Open Houses: 18 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, February 25 – 26, 2023. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information. Newport 8 Bedlow Place | $549,000 |…

Newport Police Department provides bars with fake ID/driver’s License scanners

Scanners distributed out to bars or establishments at their request.

The Newport Police Department today announced that they have distributed scanners that help identify fake IDs/driver’s licenses. The Newport Police Department shared the following on their Facebook Page on Friday, February 24; “To aid in the prevention of underage drinking, The Newport Police Department have distributed to bar in the City of Newport, scanners that…

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Stacker

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.