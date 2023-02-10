Gun sales and ownership have been hotly debated topics in the U.S. for decades, with many interested parties vying to be heard. The 1994 federal assault weapons ban was vigorously lobbied against by the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups, which argued that the legislation violated the Second Amendment. When the ban expired in 2004, it was not renewed by Congress.
Since its expiry, many studies have been conducted about the impact the assault weapons ban had on both gun commerce and incidents of gun-related deaths. One of the most cited was a study conducted by researchers at New York University, showing that mass shooting related homicides went down while the ban was in effect. Many have called for a new ban to be enacted, but no legislation has currently been proposed.
In a post-1994 ban world, gun commerce has increased in the U.S. during the last decade by all metrics. There are more active federal firearm licenses, National Firearms Act taxpayers, and a marked increase in the number of National Firearms Act manufacturers and dealers.
Keep reading to see how gun commerce has changed in your state in the last decade.
Rhode Island gun commerce by the numbers
– 30.8% increase in federal firearms licenses from 2010-2020 — From 432 licenses in 2010 to 565 in 2020 – 60.0% decrease in total National Firearm Act taxpayers from 2010-2020 — From 5 taxpayers in 2010 to 2 in 2020 – 66.7% decrease in National Firearm Act dealer taxpayers from 2010-2020 — From 3 dealer taxpayers in 2010 to 1 in 2020
Rita Stephanie Adam was a karate-chopping brown belt, triathlete, Lieutenant Commander, scientist, musician, friend, sister, wife, and mother. She made the best cookies, laughed at the dumbest jokes, talked to every person and bird that stopped to say hello, and always shared her love. She rose through the ranks in the Navy, Academia, Pfizer, and…
Patricia “Pat, Patsy” Gatta, 83, of Newport, passed away after a brief illness, on February 7 surrounded by her family. Pat lived in New England nearly all her life. She was born on September 8, 1939, in Chelsea, MA, and was one of 10, 6 daughters, and 4 brothers. Pat and her sisters were inseparable…
One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Brig. Gen. Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse, visited Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on Feb. 6, 2023, to share his military and life experiences with the workforce, as part of the command’s Black History Month celebration. The 96-year-old Roxbury, Massachusetts, native spoke with insight, sentimentality, and humor, as he…
The names are ranked in this story according to their popularity among baby boomers, or the total number of babies given these names between 1946 and 1964.
Some names seem so ubiquitous that it is hard to imagine they will ever be anything other than everywhere in the popular consciousness. However, a look at the history of popular names shows such enduring popularity is far from given. When the parents of the baby boomer generation came back from World War II, an…
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has a broken bone in his face, the team confirmed on Thursday in an injury update that did not specify how long he will be out. The Celtics said Brown will miss Friday night’s game against Charlotte but provided no further details. Brown left Wednesday’s game against…
