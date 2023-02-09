Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included.
#17. Chemical technicians
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $49,230
– #167 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,040
– Employment: 57,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($86,340)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($77,020)
#16. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $60,450
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,550
– Employment: 34,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)
— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)
#15. Anthropologists and archeologists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $67,650
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 6,650
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($85,120)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($84,300)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,990)
#14. Occupational health and safety technicians
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $68,770
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,560
– Employment: 21,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
#13. Food scientists and technologists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $80,530
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,150
– Employment: 13,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)
— Wichita, KS ($102,100)
#12. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $83,600
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– Employment: 76,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)
#11. Urban and regional planners
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $84,540
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,310
– Employment: 38,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($119,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)
#10. School psychologists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $85,560
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,770
– Employment: 57,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($116,280)
— El Centro, CA ($116,010)
— Fresno, CA ($115,360)
#9. Zoologists and wildlife biologists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $86,030
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,300
– Employment: 15,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($109,570)
— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($106,800)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,350)
#8. Occupational health and safety specialists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $90,400
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,740
– Employment: 106,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)
#7. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $92,440
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)
#6. Chemists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $95,410
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,130
– Employment: 80,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)
#5. Clinical and counseling psychologists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $95,470
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– Employment: 58,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)
#4. Epidemiologists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $95,720
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,740
– Employment: 8,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($145,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($139,240)
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($124,460)
#3. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $106,960
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,050
– Employment: 108,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($176,770)
— Columbia, SC ($155,570)
— Danbury, CT ($151,970)
#2. Biochemists and biophysicists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $107,540
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,460
– Employment: 35,050
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($135,070)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($133,390)
#1. Physicists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $145,140
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)
