Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included.

#17. Chemical technicians

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– #167 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,040

– Employment: 57,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($86,340)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($77,020)

#16. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $60,450

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,550

– Employment: 34,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)

— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)

#15. Anthropologists and archeologists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $67,650

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 6,650

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($85,120)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($84,300)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,990)

#14. Occupational health and safety technicians

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $68,770

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,560

– Employment: 21,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)

#13. Food scientists and technologists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $80,530

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,150

– Employment: 13,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)

— Wichita, KS ($102,100)

#12. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $83,600

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,240

– Employment: 76,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)

#11. Urban and regional planners

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $84,540

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,310

– Employment: 38,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($119,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)

#10. School psychologists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $85,560

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,770

– Employment: 57,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($116,280)

— El Centro, CA ($116,010)

— Fresno, CA ($115,360)

#9. Zoologists and wildlife biologists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $86,030

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,300

– Employment: 15,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($109,570)

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($106,800)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,350)

#8. Occupational health and safety specialists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $90,400

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,740

– Employment: 106,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

#7. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $92,440

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,550

– Employment: 23,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)

— Midland, TX ($156,270)

#6. Chemists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $95,410

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,130

– Employment: 80,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)

#5. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $95,470

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

#4. Epidemiologists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $95,720

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,740

– Employment: 8,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($145,410)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($139,240)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($124,460)

#3. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $106,960

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,050

– Employment: 108,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($176,770)

— Columbia, SC ($155,570)

— Danbury, CT ($151,970)

#2. Biochemists and biophysicists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $107,540

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,460

– Employment: 35,050

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($135,070)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,520)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($133,390)

#1. Physicists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $145,140

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,580

– Employment: 20,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)

