Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee and Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, along with education leaders, listened to a dozen adult learners in the state on Monday morning to discuss the impact of the investments proposed in higher education in the Governor’s #RIReady FY24 budget. The budget proposal includes investing $2.5 million at the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) for the “Fresh Start” scholarship and $8 million for the Office of Postsecondary Education’s RI Reconnect program.

The Fresh Start scholarship is a one-semester scholarship aimed at serving at least 1,000 Rhode Islanders by paying for the first semester’s tuition while resolving past academic and financial aid issues. The scholarship is based on the successful GEER-funded COVID Finish Scholarship, which supported over 800 students’ return to CCRI since the pandemic.

The RI Reconnect program helps adult students returning to any school, public or private, by connecting them to educational navigators and resources. In three years, RI Reconnect has helped 2,317 Rhode Islanders re-enroll in college, enroll for the first time, receive job training, and secure jobs.

The Governor’s budget proposal was praised by CCRI President Meghan Hughes, who stated that the Fresh Start scholarship will give returning adult students the support and confidence they need to complete their degrees. Commissioner of Postsecondary Education Shannon Gilkey also expressed her support, saying that the Governor’s proposal shows his support for higher education and Rhode Islanders’ ability to attain jobs essential to the state’s economy.

Amanda Forget of Woonsocket and Keri Kearns of Bristol, recent graduates of CCRI and recipients of the COVID Finish Scholarship, shared their experiences and expressed their support for additional funding for adult learners. Amanda stated that taking away the financial burden allowed her to focus on her studies, and Keri credited RI Reconnect for helping her reenter the workforce and secure a better job.