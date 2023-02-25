On Feb. 22, the Biden administration announced the first auction of offshore wind leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf Coast, which has been home to numerous offshore oil and gas wells, could provide clean power to 1.3 million homes by the end of this decade. It’s the latest in a recent expansion of offshore wind capacity in the United States. 

Two Atlantic offshore wind projects scheduled to open over the next year will grow offshore electric capacity by more than twentyfold. Vineyard Wind 1, located off the coast of Cape Cod, will alone generate 800 megawatts of electricity, making it one of the largest offshore wind farms globally. The second project, known as South Fork, is finishing construction and will supply 130 gigawatts of power to New York later this year or early 2024.

Other projects in states like California and New Jersey and throughout New England are in the planning stage. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is also continuing to designate new areas for auction and development for offshore wind power. 

Bar chart showing how offshore wind capacity is expected to grow through 2029
Stacker

The next decade

Over the next decade, the capacity of offshore wind farms will grow exponentially, and the Biden administration has set a goal to reach 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030

Globally, offshore wind energy only generated about 12.5 gigawatts of energy in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency, making the administration’s goal a significant leap in capacity. Right now in the U.S., there are two pilot offshore wind farms in the U.S. that contribute 42 megawatts to electric grids in Virginia and Rhode Island. There are over 40 gigawatts worth of offshore wind projects in the full pipeline, from initial planning to fully operational stages. Nearly 20 gigawatts were in the permitting review stage as of May 2022.

Approving offshore wind projects is often a lengthier process than that of onshore. Whereas most land-based farms are on private property, the ocean is considered public land, meaning projects are subject to approval from all federal agencies with jurisdiction such as the Coast Guard, the Department of Defense, and the Federal Aviation Administration. 

The Bureau of Ocean Management first designates wind energy areas, selected based on energy potential and impacts on the ocean and environment, and assigns leases to developers with whom the Bureau works to navigate the permitting review process. Environmental surveys are then conducted ahead of making wind energy areas available for leasing. Any construction plans submitted are subject to an environmental impact statement performed by the BOEM as mandated by federal law. Current regulations consider bird migration routes, duck-nesting habitats, and other factors which impact the ocean and marine life.

Map of the U.S. showing average annual windspeeds. California and New England have the highest.
Stacker

Where offshore wind energy could thrive

Offshore wind projects tend to be best suited for areas where land is less available and more expensive. Generating a gigawatt of wind can require 250 square kilometers of open space.

Walter Musial, principal engineer at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, told Stacker that some East Coast states are increasing dependence on offshore wind in future electricity portfolios for just this reason. “They can base their long-term needs on offshore wind a lot easier because there’s more of an abundance of the resource,” he said.

There are currently licensed wind energy areas along much of the Atlantic Coast and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as parts of coastal California, Oregon, and Hawaii. New England is a popular region for offshore wind projects because it doesn’t have the same amount of open land as a state like Colorado and its coastal region produces powerful wind speeds.

As offshore capacity expands, costs are expected to go down, replicating a pattern that’s been shown with other renewable technologies like solar

“What we are going to accomplish with these first few projects is a step up to commercialization and cost competitiveness,” Musial said.

Future offshore wind farms could rely on techniques that let them go even further into the sea. All construction projects currently approved use fixed-bottom foundations, generally suitable for shallower waters. In December, however, BOEM auctioned the first commercial leases for floating offshore platforms, which act similarly to buoys. The Morro Bay area, designated last year by BOEM, is over 1,000 meters deep in some areas, making a fixed-bottom installation impractical. Research to identify the best methods to deploy floating technologies and deliver electricity back to the mainland with minimal environmental impact is still ongoing, but it opens up sites for energy development which may have fewer conflicts than areas closer to the shore.

The Biden administration wants at least 15 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity to be generated by floating platforms—this ties into the administration’s goal for 100% carbon-free electricity generation by 2035. The Department of Energy recently hosted a summit focused on advancing the technology and lowering the cost in order to meet that requirement. And while offshore wind is unlikely to ever represent the majority of electricity generation in the U.S., its growth is expected to be an important part of the overall picture.

Other renewable energy sectors have experienced rapid expansion over the past decade. The amount of electricity generated by wind in the U.S. has grown by over seven percentage points since 2012, and solar saw a 3.5 percentage point increase. 

“In the full decarbonization scenarios that we’ve looked at, we’re going to need everything,” Musial said. “We’re no longer choosing which kind of energy we’re gonna depend on. We need a diversity of renewable energy.”

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site

Read More From WUN

Director of Marketing for Spectacle Live discusses the success of shows at The JPT and future plans

In a recent interview as part of the “4Qs with” series, Dan Berube, the Director of Marketing for Spectacle Live, discussed the success of the company’s shows at The Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center and its plans for the future.

In a recent interview as part of the “4Qs with” series, Dan Berube, the Director of Marketing for Spectacle Live, discussed the success of the company’s shows at The Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center (The JPT) and its plans for the future. When asked about the decision to bring shows to Newport, Berube emphasized…

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The following is the National Weather Service Surf Zone Forecast for Newport, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport; Weather Forecast Marine Forecast

West Warwick man sentenced in unemployment fraud scheme

A West Warwick man who admitted to a federal judge that he participated in a conspiracy to use the stolen identities of others to gain COVID related unemployment insurance benefits was sentenced today to three years in federal prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A West Warwick man who admitted to a federal judge that he participated in a conspiracy to use the stolen identities of others to gain COVID related unemployment insurance benefits was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter…

The Conversation U.S. weekly news quiz

Test your reading with a weekly quiz drawn from some of our favorite stories. Questions this week on Jimmy Carter, tattoos, literary revisions and stargazing.

Fritz Holznagel, The Conversation We hope you’ve enjoyed this quiz from our and quizmaster, Fritz Holznagel, a past winner of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. If you have feedback on the quiz, please send us an email at us.quiz@theconversation.com. Fritz Holznagel, Quizmaster, The Conversation This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons…

15 of the best movies about wine and winemaking

Plonk Wine Club researched the best and worst of vineyard-centric cinema and highlighted 15 of the greatest wine movies to grace the silver screen.

From harvesting grapes to choosing the right barrels, bottles, and labels, the wine you drink takes a particularly long journey before being poured into your glass. Winemaking has a rich history of stories to tell about the complex, global industry—and these films uncork all of the fine details of winemaking across the world. The best…

Obituary: Alice F. Stratford

November 07, 1934 – February 22, 2023

Alice F. Stratford, 88, of Middletown, RI died Wednesday February 22, 2023. Alice was born in Middletown on November 7, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Manuel V. Corey and Alexandria M. Corey. In 1948 the Corey’s purchased Whitehall Farm in Middletown where Alice would live for the rest of her life. She…

Best movies of 2023 so far

Stacker collected Metacritic data on films that were released in theaters or on streaming services in January and February to find the best movies of 2023 so far.

2023 is shaping up to be a big year in film. More than 4,000 titles are slated for release worldwide, according to IMDb. With this many new movies on the horizon, there’s sure to be a little something for everyone. Franchise fans are excited about sequels like “Creed III,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of…

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Feb. 25 – March 4)

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Bridge & Turnpike Authority February 26 – March 4, 2023 Newport Claiborne Pell BridgeThere are currently no lane closures…

Senator Pearson introduces legislation that would expand eligibility for the Wavemaker Fellowship Program to include public school teachers

It provides a financial incentive for graduates pursuing a career or starting a business in Rhode Island in STEM fields by defraying student loan payments for up to four years.

Senate Majority Leader Ryan W. Pearson (D-Dist. 19, Cumberland, Lincoln) has introduced legislation that would expand eligibility for the Wavemaker Fellowship Program to public school teachers, including those in the high-need fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Wavemaker Fellowship Program was enacted through the state budget in 2015 based on legislation sponsored by Leader…

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Stacker

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.