Residents and visitors are in for a weekend of mixed weather, with some chances of snow and rain forecasted. According to the National Weather Service, this afternoon will be mostly sunny with isolated flurries after 2pm, and a high near 41 degrees. However, it will also be breezy, with a northwest wind ranging from 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tonight, the skies are expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 16 degrees. A northwest wind of 13 to 16 mph is forecasted, making for a chilly evening.
Saturday’s weather forecast is characterized by a slight chance of snow after 4pm, with increasing clouds, and a high near 24 degrees. The wind will be relatively mild, with a north wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable, while the chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday night may see a slight chance of snow before midnight, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 22 degrees. The wind will be southwest around 7 mph, becoming southeast in the evening, and the chance of precipitation is 20%.
On Sunday, there will be a slight chance of snow before 10am, followed by a slight chance of rain and snow between 10am and 3pm, and then a slight chance of rain after 3pm. The skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. The wind will be north 6 to 13 mph, becoming southwest in the morning, with a 20% chance of precipitation.
Sunday night may see a slight chance of snow before 8pm, followed by partly cloudy skies and a low around 28 degrees. The wind will be west around 14 mph, becoming northwest after midnight, and there is a 20% chance of precipitation.
For those planning on heading out to sea, the marine forecast for Newport County warns of breezy and chilly conditions. This afternoon, the wind will be from the northwest at 17 to 19 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt, and a slight chance of flurries. The seas are expected to be 1 ft or less. Tonight, the wind will be from the NNW at 11 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt, and the seas are forecasted to be 1 ft or less.
On Saturday, the wind will be from the north, ranging from 5 to 10 kt and becoming variable and less than 5 kt, with a slight chance of snow after 4pm, and seas of 1 ft or less. Saturday night’s wind will be southwest around 6 kt, becoming ESE in the evening, with a slight chance of snow before midnight, and seas of 1 ft or less.
On Sunday, the wind will be from the north at 5 to 8 kt, becoming southwest 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon, with a slight chance of snow before 10am, followed by a slight chance of rain and snow between 10am and 3pm, and then a slight chance of rain after 3pm. The seas are forecasted to be 1 ft or less.
Finally, Sunday night’s wind will be from the west at around 12 kt, becoming NNW after midnight, with a slight chance of snow before 8pm, and seas of 1 ft or less.
Overall, Newport County can expect a chilly and breezy weekend, with some chances of snow and rain. Those planning on heading out to sea should be aware of the marine forecast and plan accordingly.
Newport Winter Festival and Newport Burger Bender continue this week and weekend, making it a very busy weekend in and around Newport. Here’s our look at all that’s happening, new, and to do out there, enjoy! Thursday, February 23 Things To Do Entertainment City & Government Friday, February 24 Things To Do Entertainment City &…
Lots going on around the region this weekend .. let’s get right to it! Friday: One of the highlights of the Newport Winter Festival is the Fire at the Fort, a family-friendly, Cajun-themed indoor-outdoor event at Fort Adams with live music this year from Keith Munslow & The Ubiquitones. S’mores and more will be provided…
The local music scene is hopping this weekend with great live music around Rhode Island. With an emphasis on the roots, we invite you to check out a few top picks below. Friday: Local arts organization Newport Live presents singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson at the La Farge Arts Center at the Newport Congregational Church. Thompson’s work…
A West Warwick man who admitted to a federal judge that he participated in a conspiracy to use the stolen identities of others to gain COVID related unemployment insurance benefits was sentenced today to three years in federal prison
Test your reading with a weekly quiz drawn from some of our favorite stories. Questions this week on Jimmy Carter, tattoos, literary revisions and stargazing.
Fritz Holznagel, The Conversation We hope you’ve enjoyed this quiz from our and quizmaster, Fritz Holznagel, a past winner of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. If you have feedback on the quiz, please send us an email at us.quiz@theconversation.com. Fritz Holznagel, Quizmaster, The Conversation This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons…
Plonk Wine Club researched the best and worst of vineyard-centric cinema and highlighted 15 of the greatest wine movies to grace the silver screen.
From harvesting grapes to choosing the right barrels, bottles, and labels, the wine you drink takes a particularly long journey before being poured into your glass. Winemaking has a rich history of stories to tell about the complex, global industry—and these films uncork all of the fine details of winemaking across the world. The best…
Alice F. Stratford, 88, of Middletown, RI died Wednesday February 22, 2023. Alice was born in Middletown on November 7, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Manuel V. Corey and Alexandria M. Corey. In 1948 the Corey’s purchased Whitehall Farm in Middletown where Alice would live for the rest of her life. She…
Stacker collected Metacritic data on films that were released in theaters or on streaming services in January and February to find the best movies of 2023 so far.
2023 is shaping up to be a big year in film. More than 4,000 titles are slated for release worldwide, according to IMDb. With this many new movies on the horizon, there’s sure to be a little something for everyone. Franchise fans are excited about sequels like “Creed III,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of…
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Bridge & Turnpike Authority February 26 – March 4, 2023 Newport Claiborne Pell BridgeThere are currently no lane closures…
It provides a financial incentive for graduates pursuing a career or starting a business in Rhode Island in STEM fields by defraying student loan payments for up to four years.
Senate Majority Leader Ryan W. Pearson (D-Dist. 19, Cumberland, Lincoln) has introduced legislation that would expand eligibility for the Wavemaker Fellowship Program to public school teachers, including those in the high-need fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Wavemaker Fellowship Program was enacted through the state budget in 2015 based on legislation sponsored by Leader…
Rep. Justine A. Caldwell and Senator Victoria Gu are sponsoring legislation to make it easier for residents to participate in local government by allowing advisory boards and commissions to hold meetings via videoconference and allowing residents to testify remotely in certain local meetings including town council, planning, zoning and school committee meetings.
Rep. Justine A. Caldwell and Senator Victoria Gu are sponsoring legislation to make it easier for residents to participate in local government by allowing advisory boards and commissions to hold meetings via videoconference and allowing residents to testify remotely in certain local meetings including town council, planning, zoning and school committee meetings. “New England is…
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, February 25 – 26, 2023. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information. Newport 8 Bedlow Place | $549,000 |…
Scanners distributed out to bars or establishments at their request.
The Newport Police Department today announced that they have distributed scanners that help identify fake IDs/driver’s licenses. The Newport Police Department shared the following on their Facebook Page on Friday, February 24; “To aid in the prevention of underage drinking, The Newport Police Department have distributed to bar in the City of Newport, scanners that…
