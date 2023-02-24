Residents and visitors are in for a weekend of mixed weather, with some chances of snow and rain forecasted. According to the National Weather Service, this afternoon will be mostly sunny with isolated flurries after 2pm, and a high near 41 degrees. However, it will also be breezy, with a northwest wind ranging from 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight, the skies are expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 16 degrees. A northwest wind of 13 to 16 mph is forecasted, making for a chilly evening.

Saturday’s weather forecast is characterized by a slight chance of snow after 4pm, with increasing clouds, and a high near 24 degrees. The wind will be relatively mild, with a north wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable, while the chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night may see a slight chance of snow before midnight, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 22 degrees. The wind will be southwest around 7 mph, becoming southeast in the evening, and the chance of precipitation is 20%.

On Sunday, there will be a slight chance of snow before 10am, followed by a slight chance of rain and snow between 10am and 3pm, and then a slight chance of rain after 3pm. The skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. The wind will be north 6 to 13 mph, becoming southwest in the morning, with a 20% chance of precipitation.

Sunday night may see a slight chance of snow before 8pm, followed by partly cloudy skies and a low around 28 degrees. The wind will be west around 14 mph, becoming northwest after midnight, and there is a 20% chance of precipitation.

For those planning on heading out to sea, the marine forecast for Newport County warns of breezy and chilly conditions. This afternoon, the wind will be from the northwest at 17 to 19 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt, and a slight chance of flurries. The seas are expected to be 1 ft or less. Tonight, the wind will be from the NNW at 11 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt, and the seas are forecasted to be 1 ft or less.

On Saturday, the wind will be from the north, ranging from 5 to 10 kt and becoming variable and less than 5 kt, with a slight chance of snow after 4pm, and seas of 1 ft or less. Saturday night’s wind will be southwest around 6 kt, becoming ESE in the evening, with a slight chance of snow before midnight, and seas of 1 ft or less.

On Sunday, the wind will be from the north at 5 to 8 kt, becoming southwest 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon, with a slight chance of snow before 10am, followed by a slight chance of rain and snow between 10am and 3pm, and then a slight chance of rain after 3pm. The seas are forecasted to be 1 ft or less.

Finally, Sunday night’s wind will be from the west at around 12 kt, becoming NNW after midnight, with a slight chance of snow before 8pm, and seas of 1 ft or less.

Overall, Newport County can expect a chilly and breezy weekend, with some chances of snow and rain. Those planning on heading out to sea should be aware of the marine forecast and plan accordingly.

