Meet your new best friend, Pouf – this week’s adoptable pet of the week!
Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Pouf is a one-year-old male Lionhead rabbit.
“Check out this little dude who’s got big attitude, Pouf! Pouf is a young bun with gorgeous flowing locks,” the Potter League for Animals shares on its website. “He loves to be groomed and enjoys a good head scratch. Pouf has a calm disposition but can be very headstrong. He loves to roam and gets excited about tunnels and big boxes. If you’re interested in Pouf, then hop on down to the Potter League to meet him”!
For more information about Pouf, click here or call the Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. To view all of the pets that are currently available for adoption at the Potter League, click here.
Rep. Azzinaro and Sen. Gu introduce ‘autism’ driving designation
STATE HOUSE – Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro and Sen. Victoria Gu have introduced legislation that would create a special driving license designation for individuals with autism.“Just because an individual is on the autism spectrum does not make them incapable of navigating daily life, including being able to drive a vehicle. The situation that tends to…
Mainer who swung pole at Capitol police charged
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who swung a pole at law enforcement officers defending the U.S. Capitol is facing federal charges. Christopher Maurer, 45, made an initial court appearance Wednesday after being charged with seven counts including civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon. He was…
Pitcher Song out of the Navy, will report to Phillies camp
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies say Noah Song was discharged from the Navy and the pitching prospect is expected to arrive at the team’s spring training camp on Thursday. Song, a 25-year-old aviator from California, was taken by the Phillies in the winter meeting draft in December with hopes he would play after…
Chairmen DiPalma and Solomon introduce legislation reforming Access to Public Records Act
STATE HOUSE – Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Rep. Joseph J. Solomon, Jr., Chairman of the House Corporations Committee, have introduced legislation (2023-S 0420, 2023-H 5454) that would reform the Access to Public Records Act (APRA).“Our state’s APRA laws are a meaningful and powerful tool for transparency and accountability, and…
Vermont considers ending clergy abuse reporting exemption
By WILSON RING Associated Press MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would end an exemption to the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy. On Wednesday, the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee held the first of what could be several meetings on the subject before…
Newport School Superintendent’s Weekly Update: Feb. 22
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared the following weekly update with Newport Schools parents, families, and staff on Wednesday, February 22.
John Fogerty bringing ‘The Celebration Tour’ to Mohegan Sun Arena on April 17
Legendary Rock musician and songwriter John Fogerty is celebrating his music with “The Celebration Tour”. Fogerty returns to Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 pm on Thursday, April 27th. Tickets are $99.50, $59.50, $49.50, and $39.50, and go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10:00am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office…
Rhythm and Roots Festival will celebrate 25th Anniversary this Labor Day Weekend
The Rhythm and Roots Festival organizers announced today that the 25th Annual Rhythm & Roots Festival will take place this Labor Day Weekend (September 1 – 3, 2023) at Ninigret Park in Charlestown, Rhode Island. The festival shared in a Facebook post that the lineup announcement is coming soon. The 2022 lineup included performances by…
Zeek’s Creek Bait & Tackle Fish Market in Jamestown listed for sale
The iconic Zeek’s Creek Bait & Tackle Fish Market in Jamestown is being offered for sale for the first time in 37 years. The waterfront business, which is located at 194 North Road in Jamestown, was listed this week for $799,900. Property Listing “Jamestown waterfront business – The iconic Zeek’s Creek Bait & Tackle Fish…
New Hampshire House gives initial marijuana legalization OK
By HOLLY RAMER Associated Press CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bipartisan bill to legalize recreational marijuana in New Hampshire passed its first big test Wednesday. On a 234-127 vote, the House voted to advance a legalization bill to its Ways and Means Committee. Supporters hope New Hampshire will join 21 other states, including the rest of…
