Meet your new best friend, Pouf – this week’s adoptable pet of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Pouf is a one-year-old male Lionhead rabbit.

“Check out this little dude who’s got big attitude, Pouf! Pouf is a young bun with gorgeous flowing locks,” the Potter League for Animals shares on its website. “He loves to be groomed and enjoys a good head scratch. Pouf has a calm disposition but can be very headstrong. He loves to roam and gets excited about tunnels and big boxes. If you’re interested in Pouf, then hop on down to the Potter League to meet him”!

For more information about Pouf, click here or call the Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. To view all of the pets that are currently available for adoption at the Potter League, click here.