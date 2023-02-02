Meet your new best friend, Frida – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals, Frida is an approximately 8-year-and-2-month-old female mixed breed.

Here’s what else the Potter League has to say about Frida;

“Picture this: You’re walking in the door after a long day at work, just exhausted. And the pitter-patter of nails on the floor come running to greet you, beyond excited to see you. This is the face. This is the face that greets you. The face of pure joy at just your mere presence. The face that will fade away all thoughts of that long day and ground you, and bring you a renewed presence of mind.



This face belongs to beautiful Frida. And when we tell you she exudes happiness, we sincerely mean it. She loves everyone she meets, people and dogs alike. She will crawl in your lap if you let her, she is great on leash, loves to run and play, then will snuggle right up next to you when you’re ready to relax. She is wiggly and loads of fun. Frida is a gem.



Looking for an instant serotonin boost every day? Frida’s got you covered”.

To learn more about Frida, visit www.potterleague.org, give the Potter League a call at 401-846-8276, or visit their Animal Care & Adoption Center at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI, to meet this sweet lady today.