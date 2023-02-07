Meet your new best fur friend, Fezzik- this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Available for adoption from the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Fezzik is a 7-year-old male mastiff. Fezzik is an extra-large boy, weighing in more than 100 pounds.

Here’s what else the Potter League has to say about Fezzik;

“Ok, so Fezzik (google it) is a ginormous Mastiff. He is an incredibly gentle, loving soul. He’s full of kisses, loves to be snuggled and hugged, and loves to lay at your feet and look lovingly up at you. Are you catching on to the word “love” yet? Fezzik loves his people so very much, he needs to go to a home where his people are there most of the time. He would describe himself as needy, if he could tell you about it in words. He may be a tad messy and full of drool and slobber, but the sheer amount of kindness and devotion this sweet boy gives you back makes his care so very worth it. Fezzik absolutely loves playing with larger dogs like himself, but is not a fan of living with kitties. If you love big breeds, and just want to stare in wonder at the good fortune you have received in this sweet, sweet oaf, come in to our Animal Care and Adoption Center at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI and meet Fezzik. He’ll kiss you hello!”

For more information about Fezzik, call: Potter League for Animals at (401) 846-8276. Browse all of the pets that are currently available for adoption from the Potter League, here.