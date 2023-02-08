Meet your new best friend, Applejack – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Applejack is a 5-year-old female Domestic Medium Shorthair.

“Applejack is a beautiful little Tortie cat. She’s simply a sweetie, and she’s looking for a home to call her own, and enjoy all of the comforts in,” Potter League says about Applejack. “She won’t mind being lavished with soft places to sleep, toys to play with and plenty of love! Come in to our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet her”!

For more information about this Applejack, call: Potter League for Animals at (401) 846-8276