Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Rhode Island this week, Monday, January 9 through Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Monday, January 9
Things To Do
- 2 pm: A Craft Talk with Helen Schulman at Ochre Court
- 7 pm: A Reading with Diana Goetsch at Ochre Court
Entertainment
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm
- Newport: School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth: School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 4 pm, Design Review Board at 7 pm, Free Public Library at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Planning Board at 3 pm, Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Library Trustees at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
Tuesday, January 10
Things To Do
- 2 pm: A Craft Talk with Diana Goetsch at Ochre Court
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center:
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- AIPC: Aquidneck Island Planning Commission at 6 pm
- Jamestown: Jamestown Affordable Housing at 9 am, Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
- Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Pension Investment Committee at 5 pm, Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee. at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Budget Committee at 6 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
Wednesday, January 11
What’s On The Agenda: Middletown Planning Board’s Jan. 11 meeting
Proposed Medical Office Building on Valley Road Under Review by Middletown Planning Board
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Jan. 11
The Council will also receive a communication from the Town of Jamestown regarding the future of Gould Island.
Things To Do
- 10 am: Story and Stroll at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 11 am: Dance Me In at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 3 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 3 pm: Wednesday Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4 pm: Small Press Panel Discussion with Wyn Cooper and Stona Fitch at Ochre Court
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 7 pm: Readings by Wyn Cooper and Edgar Kunz at Ochre Court
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 7 pm, Little Compton Harbor Commission at 7:30 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prevention Coalition at 8:30 am, Portsmouth School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Planning Board at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
Thursday, January 12
Things To Do
- 12 pm: Architecture of Amsterdam’s 1675 Synagogue topic of next Touro Foundation presentation
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Empire of Light at 4:30 pm, A Man Called Otto at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Bike Path Committee at 9 am
- Little Compton: Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Tree Commission at 4 pm Middletown Outreach Sub-Committee at 5 pm
- Newport: Newport Board of Tax Appeals at 2:30 pm, Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review at 10 am, Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
Friday, January 13
Things To Do
- 5 pm: New Year’s Winter Wellness Workshop at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Teldynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Outcry Duo at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Collin Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Newport: Newport Board of Tax Appeals at 2 pm
Saturday, January 14
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 5 pm: Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 1 pm: New Year Retreat: Vision Boards, Sound Bath & Tarot at The Huddle
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: COMEDY NIGHT AT REJECTS BEER CO.
Entertainment
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Elks Club: Phenix Ave Duo at 6:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Sean Rivers and Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- Rejects Beer Co: COMEDY NIGHT at 8 pm
- Rusty’s: Nightlife at 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Mel & Friends from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, January 15
Battle on the Ice: Aquidneck Island’s annual ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ charity hockey game returns on Jan. 15
Proceeds from the event will benefit two causes.
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm: Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 1 pm: Mocktail Workshop at Perro Salado at Perro Salado
- 1 pm: Newport Cocktail Wars Espresso Martini Challenge sponsored by Litchfield Distillery at The Safari Room
- 6 pm: RMT Hurricanes Hockey Fundraiser at Cappy’s
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Ed Peabody & The Big Blue Thang at 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
- The Reef: Mel & Friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
