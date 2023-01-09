Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Rhode Island this week, Monday, January 9 through Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Monday, January 9

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • Middletown: Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm
  • Newport: School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 4 pm, Design Review Board at 7 pm, Free Public Library at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
  • Tiverton: Planning Board at 3 pm, Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Library Trustees at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
  • See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, January 10

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: 
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, January 11

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

City & Government

Thursday, January 12

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Empire of Light at 4:30 pm, A Man Called Otto at 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

City & Government

Friday, January 13

Things To Do

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Teldynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Outcry Duo at 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Collin Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, January 14

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Elks Club: Phenix Ave Duo at 6:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Sean Rivers and Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • Rejects Beer Co: COMEDY NIGHT at 8 pm
  • Rusty’s: Nightlife at 8 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Mel & Friends from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, January 15

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Ed Peabody & The Big Blue Thang at 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
  • The Reef: Mel & Friends from 1 pm to 4 pm

City & Government

