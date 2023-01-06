Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County.

Friday, January 6

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini at 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Mark Flynn at 7 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 7

  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pmpm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers at 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Rusty’s: Nightlife at 8 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo at 7 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 8

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Strumdawgs at 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
  • The Reef: Mike Weidenfeller at 1 pm

