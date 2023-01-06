Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County.
Friday, January 6
Six Picks Music: The best in local music this weekend (January 6-8)
Wanna B’s, Greg Abate and Bowie Night
Open Houses: 26 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, November 4 – 6, 2022.
League of Women Voters Newport County to hold Candlelight Vigil commemorating January 6th Insurrection
Lest We Forget: Votes not Violence
Things To Do
- 4:30 pm: League of Women Voters Newport County to hold Candlelight Vigil commemorating January 6th Insurrection in Washington Square
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini at 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Mark Flynn at 7 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 3:15 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review at 10 am
Saturday, January 7
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9:30 am: Mindful Mornings, Hiking & Yoga @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10:30 am: Frozen Dolly & Me Tea Party at Cutie Curls
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pmpm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers at 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rusty’s: Nightlife at 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo at 7 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, January 8
Things To Do
- 9:30 am: Music, Music, Music! at Channing Memorial Church
- 4 pm: Magazine Publishing Panel with Bruce Handy and Tracey Minkin at Ochre Court
- 7 pm: Salve Regina MFA Open Reading with Helen Schulman at Ochre Court
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Strumdawgs at 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
- The Reef: Mike Weidenfeller at 1 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
