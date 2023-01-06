Happy New Year! Its January, typically a slow month for national touring acts in these parts. Have no fear, music fans, the local scene is as happening as ever. Check out a few ideas for live music this weekend in our weekly column “Six Picks Music.”

Friday: “Put your helmet on.” David Bowie was a creative powerhouse and artistic innovator. His music is timeless and worth revisiting at Bowie Night at Dusk in Providence with DJs including Street Trash, Sonic Trash Groove, and Handsome Pete beginning around 9PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Jazz saxophonist and RI native Greg Abate returns to the area with a show at the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River at 8PM. He’ll be joined by his quartet which includes accomplished local players Tim Ray (Piano), Todd Baker (Bass) and Gary Johnson (Drums). Click here for details.

Saturday: Stroll the streets of Newport, grab dinner at one of the city’s fabulous restaurants, and then rock out to covers and originals from The Travelling Wanna B’s at the Midtown Oyster Bar beginning at 9PM. The Click here for details.

Saturday: Say Hello II Heaven is a Chris Cornell tribute band covering tunes from Temple of the Dog, Soundgarden, Audioslave and Cornell’s original music. They’ll be at the Hometown Tavern in Warren beginning at around 8:30PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Dance the night away in Westerly. Johnny and the East Coast Rockers will bring a high energy rhythm and blues show to the Knickerbocker Music Center. Click here for details.

Sunday: Check out the wide-reaching country/roots sounds of Luke Hendrickson at The Parlour in Providence. The Minnesota songwriter is joined by T. Bloodhound, Kris Hansen and Will the Wanderer for “Sunday Funday” beginning at 8:30PM. Click here for details.