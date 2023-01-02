Donald Nason Connors, 88, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on December 30, 2022, at the Rhode Island Veteran’s Home in Bristol, RI.

Donald was born in Boston to John and Adelaide (Blodgett) Connors. He grew up in Dorchester, MA and he graduated from Northeastern University, and achieved advanced degrees at Brandeis University and Oregon State University. After academics he joined the Marines and then spent his entire career as an Oceanographer for the Newport-based Naval Undersea Warfare Center.

Donald is survived by his wife Joyce Connors, his children; Lynn Smith, and husband Stephen, of Yarmouth, ME, John Connors and wife Joan, of York, SC, sisters Joan Bush, Nancy Holmes and Adelaide Montgomery, as well as his grandchildren; Meghan and Sarah Smith of Yarmouth, ME; and Derek and Gavin Connors of York, SC.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents John and Adelaide (Blodgett) Connors.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

