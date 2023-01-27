Newport’s Gallery Sitka welcomes the Women’s Caucus for Arts’ (WCA) Central Massachusetts chapter for a group show, opening with a reception on Saturday, February 18, 2-4 pm. Many of the participating artists will be in attendance for the gallery reception.

The seven artists’ exhibited work is vastly different, ranging from realism to abstraction, painting to photography. The show will remain up through March 4, with gallery hours on Saturdays from 11 am-3 pm.

Joanne Stowell, Women’s Caucus for Arts’ Central Massachusetts chapter president offers, “The WCA’s mission is to create community through art, education, and social activism. We are committed to recognizing the contribution of women in the arts, and are thrilled that our goals mesh with Gallery Sitka’s. The show offers selected work from a larger show called “Coming Together,” celebrating the joining of WCA Central MA and Boston chapters.”

Gallery Sitka owner, Tamar Russell Brown offers, “Gallery Sitka went from Newport pop-up to Newport permanent. And as such, this is our first show on Spring and Franklin. Our original gallery is in Shirley, Mass., so we know this show’s exhibiting artists and the evolution of their work quite well. Many of the artists have been members of the WCA chapter for years, and have been art professors and teachers. Seeing how the artists have incorporated new methods and medium choices from their travels and interactions is quite gratifying; and we are so pleased to bring that talent and creative spirit to Newport.”

Artists include Alana Garrigues, Bonnie Iannotta, Christine Regan Davi, CM Judge, Helen Obermeyer Simmons, Joanne Stowell, and Susan Wadsworth. Additional information, artist bios, and examples of their work can be found at www.cmwca.org.

Women’s Caucus for Arts Group Show at Gallery Sitka – Featured Artists

Joanne Stowell realistic paintings capture scenes of daily life and every piece tells a story. Joanne is an oil painter from Central MA and president of the MA Chapter of the Women’s Caucus for Art.

CM Judge is an intermedia artist from Fitchburg. Her work focuses on the poetic confluences of body and spirit and includes drawings, paintings, installations, and video art.

Christine Regan Davi is an artist and writer living in North Central Massachusetts. Her recent photographic work explores the boundaries of color and narratives that reveal intangible surprise—a delight or an empathy—that keeps one in conversation with the liminal wonders of the human heart.

Susan M. Wadsworth 's "Moonrise over Squam Lake I, II and III" is a triptych inspired by a stay on Squam Lake. As the artist tried to sleep, she kept peeking to see the full moon rising, watching how the trees ahead of it seemed to change as the moon rose. Susan has an MFA from Cranbrook, a MA in art history from Tufts. She taught at Fitchburg State for 27 years, currently writes for Art New England, and has exhibited her abstracted pastel landscapes throughout New England.

Helen Obermeyer Simmons ' mixed media prints are based on extensive research into family history. She works in the historical photographic processes of Cyanotype and Vandyke Brown. Her prints incorporate collage elements as well as watercolor and colored pencil drawing.

Alana Garrigues is an artist, poet and community organizer. Her work is highly influenced by the delight found in nature.

Bonnie Ianotta is an oil and acrylic artist from NJ and MA with a BFA from University of Maine. "Being alone in nature helps me to listen to my intuition and to have the patience necessary to really see. My painting is less about representing a specific place, and more about how paint can convey the wonder of the experience."

At a Glance

WHAT: Gallery Sitka Women’s Caucus for Arts Show

WHEN: Opening Reception: Saturday, February 18, 2-4pm; Show: through March 4

WHERE: 227 Spring St., Newport, RI (corner of Franklin)

INFO: Open to all, free admission, GallerySitka.com

About Gallery Sitka

Gallery Sitka™ is a woman-owned and operated art entity with galleries in Newport, RI; Shirley, MA; Saratoga, NY (by appointment); and additional periodic pop-ups around the Northeast. With a focus on abstract art, Gallery Sitka represents the work of more than twenty painters, sculptors, encaustic artists, as well as jewelry designers from New England, New York, Brasil, France and Italy. The Gallery is committed to local art and the creative economy. Gallery Sitka opened in 2014 and has been featured in publications such as Art New England, NorthCentral Mass.com, Harvard General Store, ChooseNorthCentral.com, among others. For more information visit gallerysitka.com.