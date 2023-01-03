BankNewport has awarded $38,000 in grants to five organizations working to combat food insecurity in the state. The grant recipients include FabNewport, the East Bay Food Pantry, the Jonnycake Center for Hope, Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, and the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph’s Conference.

NEWPORT, R.I. (January 3, 2023) – BankNewport representatives recently enjoyed visiting with organizations that previously were awarded grants throughthe Bank’s All In Giving program. Grants totaling $38,000 were awarded to five organizations in Rhode Island that are fighting food insecurity, including FabNewport, which is using its grant funding to support its Hunger Relief Program , and the East Bay Food Pantry, which is using its grant money to fund hunger relief programs and provide personal care supplies for low-income East Bay children, adults and seniors served by the pantry. The Jonnycake Center for Hope, Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, and St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph’s Conference also received funds from BankNewport for their efforts.

“As a true community bank, supporting those who support our neighbors is essential to our mission,” said Jack Murphy, President & CEO, BankNewport. “We are extremely proud to contribute to the nonprofit community throughout Rhode Island that tirelessly and selflessly work to care for those in need.”

FabNewport is a 501(c)3 nonprofit which aims to “inspire the maker in all of us.” The organization serves both the Providence and Newport areas and offers classes and workshops for students during the school day, after-school programs for middle and high school students, evening workshops for older students and adults, and facility rentals for local companies and entrepreneurs.

“Providing campers with quality food is a way of showering the youth with care and lays the foundation to building trust,” said Steve Heath, Executive Director, FabNewport.

The East Bay Food Pantry, located in Bristol, aims to “engage, educate, and empower the East Bay in creating a hunger-free community”. Its “client choice” food programs are all grounded in its Access Nutrition Initiative, providing healthy food choices and nutrition education, for anyone in the East Bay, to address inequalities of access to healthy foods.

“Since the beginning of the year, demand for our food assistance programs has doubled, and rising prices are making it much more costly to continue stocking our programs with healthy, high-quality food,” said Emily Mushen, Executive Director, The East Bay Food Pantry. “BankNewport has been a critical partner in our work for many years, and we are grateful for their support as we work to meet the need in our community.”

Based in South Kingstown, The Jonnycake Center for Hope’s mission is to provide basic needs, resources, and hope to its community members. Its vision is a community without hunger and poverty where everyone can reach their full potential and improve their quality of life. BankNewport’s grant will go towards The Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Emergency Food Program for clients who require help with basic needs.

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, a Providence-based nonprofit, has worked to address the issues of food insecurity and social isolation that are risk factors for negative health outcomes among homebound older adults. Through nutritional and other programming, the organization works to empower seniors across the state to live healthier, safer, and happier lives as they age with independence. BankNewport’s grant will be used for Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island’s ongoing delivery of meals to homebound individuals statewide.



Newport’s St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph’s Conference is a Catholic nonprofit organization serving those in its midst, who need food or emergency assistance, or who are seeking guidance about availability of other resources. BankNewport’s grant will fund Emergency Financial Assistance for individuals/families facing emergencies, including eviction, homelessness, utility shut off, lack of home heating oil, need of prescription drugs, medical expenses, and clothing; all assistance payments are made directly to service providers.