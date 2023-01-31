Meet your new best friend, Jack – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week.

Jack is a one-year-and-six-month-old Flemish Giant/New Zealand male rabbit, according to the Potter League for Animals.

“This cutie is Jack! Jack has that classic Easter bunny look about him, but he is looking for a home to live in far beyond a holiday. Jack is a big boy, a Flemish Giant mix,” the Potter League for Animals writes on their website. “His white fur and pink eyes are the stuff bunny dreams are made of! Jack loves to explore and free roam in a pen in his home, he prefers not to be crated. He loves snacks like kale, carrots, apples, and yogurt drops! Jack will melt your heart with his affectionate little tugs on your sleeve when he’s asking nicely for attention. This truly sweet bun bun can’t wait to find his home! Come on in and meet Jack at our Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown, RI”.

For more information about Jack, call: Potter League for Animals at (401) 846-8276. Browse all the pets that are currently available for adoption here.