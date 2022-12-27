PROVIDENCE, RI – Whether you’re ready to bundle up and get outside or cozy up on the couch and tune in virtually, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) has another season of great winter programs scheduled to connect Rhode Islanders with our state’s beautiful natural resources. From fishing days and fly tying to hunter education classes, guided walks, and virtual programs, there’s something for everyone.

DFW’s Aquatic Resource Education, Hunter Education, Wildlife Outreach, and Volunteer programs have planned a packed schedule with plenty of opportunities to learn about Rhode Island’s fish and wildlife resources or to try out a new outdoor skill. Most of the programs being offered this winter are free of charge and family-friendly.

The programs are as follows:

Aquatic Resource Education Programs

Introduction to Freshwater Fishing, Fly Tying, and Casting Lesson (Ages 10+, parent or guardian required to be in attendance for participants under 18)

From lures, to flies, tackle, storage, safety, types of rods, and more, learn all the basics to become a successful angler. This comprehensive presentation will be instructed by one of RIDEM’s angler instructors and includes casting lessons and fly tying.

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: Two sessions to choose from: 1:00 PM or 5:00 PM (3-hour sessions)

Location: DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education Office, 1B Camp E-Hun-Tee Place, Exeter

Registration: Register here.

Cost: Free

Hunter Education Programs

Hunter Education (Ages 10+, parent or guardian required to be in attendance for participants under 18)

This in-person class is required to become certified to hunt with firearms in the State of Rhode Island. Open to participants from all states, this course provides a foundation for firearm safety, basic hunting techniques, basic survival and first-aid, ethics, conservation, and more. A 100-question test will be administered at the end of day two. This national curriculum has reciprocity with all 50 states.

Dates: Saturday-Sunday Jan. 14-15 (must attend both sessions)

Time: 9 AM-3 PM

Location: DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education Office, 1B Camp E-Hun-Tee Place, Exeter

Registration: Pre-registration is required to be admitted. Register here.

Cost: Free

Land Navigation (Ages 10+, parent or guardian required to be in attendance for participants under 18)

This two-day course will begin with classroom learning on the topics of maps and compass, how to find a bearing and follow it. Day two will consist of using your newfound skills to solve field problems and navigate through the woods of Arcadia Management Area. Terrain will be moderate to difficult at times, appropriate hiking gear for the forecasted weather will be necessary to be successful.

Date: Friday-Saturday, Feb. 18-19 (must attend both sessions)

Time: 9 AM-5 PM

Location: DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education Office, 1B Camp E-Hun-Tee Place, Exeter

Registration: Pre-registration required. Register here.

Cost: Free

Bowhunter Education (Ages 10+, parent or guardian required to be in attendance for participants under 18)

This in-person class is required to become certified to hunt with archery in the State of Rhode Island. Open to participants from all states, this course provides a foundation for archery safety, basic hunting techniques, basic survival and first-aid, ethics, conservation, and more. A state written exam will be administered at the end of class on day two. This national curriculum has reciprocity with all 50 states.

Dates: Saturday, March 11

Time: 9 AM- 3 PM

Location: DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education Office, 1B Camp E-Hun-Tee Place, Exeter

Registration: Pre-registration is required to be admitted. Register here.

Cost: Free

Fur Trapper Course

This seven-hour course will cover various aspects of trapping, including the history of trapping, conservation and trapping regulations, the biology of different target species in RI, best management practices in the field, and types of traps. There will also be a hands-on demonstration on how to set traps, as well as uses for the animal and how to treat and tan hides.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 26

Time: 9 AM-4 PM

Location: DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education Office, 1B Camp E-Hun-Tee Place, Exeter

Registration: Email branton.elleman.ctr@dem.ri.gov

Cost: Free

Junior Hunter Education Certification Class (Ages 12+, parent or guardian required to be in attendance for participants under 17)

Junior Hunter Education is for ages 17 and under, with lots of hands-on activities, visual aids, and easy to understand lessons. This is the certification class that you need if you plan to hunt with firearms in the State of Rhode Island. Open to juniors from all states, this course will provide you with a foundation for firearm safety, basic hunting techniques, basic survival and first-aid, ethics, conservation, and more. A state written exam will be administered at the end of class on day two. This national curriculum has reciprocity with all 50 states. Please note: Course content and state exam is written to a sixth grade reading level and you must be at least 12 years old to obtain a RI hunting license.

Date: Saturday, March 18

Time: 9 AM-6 PM

Location: DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education Office, 1B Camp E-Hun-Tee Place, Exeter

Registration: Pre-registration required. Register here.

Cost: Free

Learn to Hunt (Ages 10+, parent or guardian required to be in attendance for participants under 18)

Participate in all the hands-on activities that are a part of the Hunter Education Certification program. Instructors will cover general safety, safe firearm handling, tree stands, ground blinds, basic hunting techniques, wilderness first-aid, and land navigation.

Dates: Saturday, March 25

Time: 5-9 PM

Location: DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education Office, 1B Camp E-Hun-Tee Place, Exeter

Registration: Pre-registration required. Register here.

Cost: Free

Wildlife Outreach Programs

Wildlife Solutions: Nocturnal Nuisances (Adults)

Nocturnal mammals, like coyotes, foxes, and fishers, are greatly misunderstood; most of their fear-instilling actions are simply a part of their life history and survival strategies. Still, these critters can become a nuisance, especially when they begin to den under decks and dine out of chicken coops. Learning why these creatures behave the way they do is the key to finding resolution. This session will help you identify what attracts these animals to your yard, and how to make your property less hospitable. Learn about the discoveries made by the Narragansett Bay Coyote Study and see what we have already learned through the collaborative Fisher Project with URI. This will be a hybrid virtual program in partnership with Louttit Library.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Time: 6:30-8:30 PM

Location: Hybrid- in- in person at Louttit Library, 274 Victory Highway, West Greenwich or via Zoom

Registration: Register here.

Cost: Free?

Come Birding with Me! (Families)

Are you looking for a fun February vacation activity? Join us for a family-friendly birdwatching adventure on the shoreline this winter! Learn about the beautiful migratory birds that spend their winter along RI’s coastline each year and how DFW and our research partners are studying their populations. Binoculars and spotting scopes will be available to borrow so that everyone can get a closer look at these unique birds!

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 12

Time: 6-7:30 PM

Location: East Bay Bike Path (Watchemoket Cove), East Providence

Registration: All ages are welcome to attend this FREE program, but registration is required to receive a Zoom link. Register here.

Cost: Free

Come Birding with Me! (Adults)

Join us for a birdwatching adventure on the shoreline this winter! Learn about the beautiful migratory birds that spend their winter along RI’s coastline each year and how DFW and our research partners are studying their populations. Binoculars and spotting scopes will be available to borrow so that everyone can get a closer look at these unique birds!

Date: Saturday, Feb. 25

Time: 10-11:30 AM

Location: Beavertail State Park, Jamestown

Registration: Register here.

Cost: Free

Volunteer Programs

Rhode Island Bumblebee Survey

DFW is looking for volunteers to conduct bee surveys for the 2023 Rhode Island Bumblebee Survey (RIBS) season! If you enjoy spending time outdoors, are curious for plants and insects, and would like to help Rhode Island biologists learn more about these fuzzy pollinators in our state, this program is for you.

Date: Spring 2023

Registration: Register here.

Cost: Free?

Annual Herring Count Surveys (All ages)

DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife is always looking for new volunteers for our long-standing herring count survey. Volunteers count herring for 10-minute intervals at select sites across the state as these interesting fish complete their annual spring migration upstream. This is an excellent opportunity for families with children! Sign-up information will be available in March.

Date: March 2023

Registration: Subscribe to our monthly email list for sign up information. Register here.

Cost: Free?

For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov

