Today, the Rhode Island Music Education Association (RIMEA) announced that 35 students from Rhode Island have been selected to take part in, or be alternates, to the 2023 National Association for Music Education All-Eastern Honors Ensembles.

The accepted students will rehearse and perform in concert, with their counterparts from throughout the northeast, at a gala concert taking place in April at the National Association for Music Education’s bi-annual Eastern Division Conference, this year taking place in Rochester, New York.

Students were selected based on their All-State rankings last year, and via nomination by their school music teachers. Being selected or chosen as alternates indicates that these students are amongst the finest high school musicians in the entire country.



Rhode Island’s members of the 2023 All-Eastern Honors Ensembles include:

Miles Burke, Stella Densley, and Matthew Huang, from Barrington High School

Camila Brito, Mason Foss, and Nathaniel Gomes, from Cumberland High School

Rachel Williams, from Moses Brown School

Victor Bullard, Henry Scott, Lucien Chidester and Sabella Matheson, from Mt. Hope High School

Sofia Sweet, Charles Baer and Isabel Corson, from Narragansett High School

Emma Donnelly, Isabel Silveira, and Cameron Boyd, from North Kingstown High School

Nathan Comeau and Caitlin Roden from North Smithfield High School

Angelie Gordils, Gavin Gillooly, Elizabeth Welch and Rowen Klyberg, from Pilgrim High School

Anthony Fix from Ponaganset High School

Evan Williams from Scituate High School

George Ding and Christa Badoo from St. George’s School

Micah Malone from Toll Gate High School

Selected as alternates to this year’s All-Eastern Ensembles are Mckenzie Gardner and Katherine Chun, from Barrington High School; Tosin George from Cranston High School East; Abigail Bratsos and Sonia Bradley from Mt. Hope High School; Quinn Kennedy from North Kingstown High School; and Daniel Sheehan from Scituate High School.



According to Karen Anghinetti, President of RIMEA, “These selected students developed their musical skills through their participation in their school music programs, were members of Rhode Island’s All-State groups last Spring, and were sponsored by their school music teachers to apply for All-Eastern. They represent what is possible when students are given opportunities in school to develop the musical skills that are part of every human being to the highest levels from PreK through high school graduation. We hope that the Rhode Island community will join us in congratulating and celebrating this wonderful recognition for these students, their teachers, their communities and our state.”



The Rhode Island Music Education Association (RIMEA) is the state chapter of, the National Association for Music Education. RIMEA’s mission is to provide professional development, leadership, and support for the state’s music teachers to promote quality music instruction and experiences for all students in Rhode Island as part of a complete education. The National Association for Music Education is the largest arts education organization in the country whose mission is to advance music education by promoting the understanding and making of music by all.