Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know how much equity you have in your home, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached property valuations to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Newport

224 Goodard Row sold for $540,000 on November 4. This 1,161 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $535,000.

51 Annandale Road #2 sold for $550,000 on October 31. This 1,041 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $575,000.

- Advertisement -

Middletown

2 Village Lane sold for $750,000 on November 4. This 5,722 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $775,000.

18 JH Dwyer Drive sold for $628,000 on November 1. This 3,584 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $690,000.

805 Forest Avenue sold for $140,000 on November 1. This 840 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $150,000.

25 Wolcott Avenue sold for $860,000 on October 31. This 2,704 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $899,900.

Portsmouth

34 Valley Lane sold for $460,000 on November 1. This 1,101 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $449,000.

- Advertisement -

333 Riverside Street sold for $640,000 on November 1. This 1,232 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $649,900.

157 Immokolee Drive sold for $1,500,000 on October 31. This 2,071 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $1,495,000.

Jamestown

75 Conanicus Avenue sold for $4,500,000 on November 4. This 4,263 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $4,500,000.

161 Sloop Street sold for $700,000 on November 1. This 2,319 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $725,000.

30 Court Street sold for $385,000 on November 2. This 640 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $395,000.

- Advertisement -

55 Hamilton Avenue sold for $755,000 on November 1. This 1,500 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $685,900.

33 Standish Road sold for $1,600,000 on October 31. This 3,080 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,525,000.

Tiverton

26 Doris Avenue sold for $343,000 on November 2. This 1,750 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $349,000.

192 Hilton Street sold for $404,900 on November 1. This 2,040 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $399,900.

26 Hayden Avenue sold for $275,000 on October 31. This 1,218 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $299,900.

- Advertisement -

959 Old Stafford Road sold for $541,628 on October 31. This 2,520 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $539,000.

Little Compton