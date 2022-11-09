Education won in Rhode Island yesterday, except perhaps in Newport.

Bond issues for school construction in seven communities passed overwhelmingly. Regionalization failed in Newport, scuttling the yes votes for regionalization and school construction in Middletown. The vote against regionalization in Newport was close, 52.8 percent against regionalization with Middletown, and 47.2 percent for regionalization.

Middletown voters approved regionalization with 64.5 percent and a $235 million school building with 73.9 percent. But those votes were contingent on Newport’s approval of regionalization.

Meanwhile, school building projects won big throughout Rhode Island: