This turn-key, renovated property is centrally located in Portsmouth with easy access to Route 24, the High School, and shopping. Stepping inside this updated Ranch, you are greeted by wealth of natural light pouring in from the large single French doors at the side, back, and front of the home. The kitchen is updated with gorgeous black granite countertops, a marble center island, and a separate dining area. The open concept design provides a bright open feel, perfect for entertaining or just being at home with family. In total, the home offers 3 bedrooms and two completely renovated full bathrooms. Outside, the landscaping and gardens in the backyard provide privacy, textures, and color from Spring until Fall.

See the full photos and information at 161Dexter.com, or come see for yourself! Schedule your own private showing by contacting Joseph Costa at 508-951-4799. More from What'sUpNewp Obituary: John B. Peckham June 05, 1933 – November 02, 2022 Craft Beer Scene: Highest-rated stouts in Rhode Island Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated beers in Rhode Island from BeerAdvocate. Concert Recap and Photos: ‘What do you want from life?’ The Tubes at the Greenwich Odeum Band celebrating their 50th year together T.F. Green Airport among US airports with the most delays Stacker analyzed the data collected from August 2021 to July 2022 at the 241 U.S. airports with more than 1,000 flights a year to find those with the most delays. Coronet to leave IYRS, Mystic Seaport and Museum to restore the 1885 Schooner Yacht Coronet has been under restoration at IYRS since 1995 and has been one of Newport’s primary maritime attractions during that time. Load more posts Loading... Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again. What's Up Podcast