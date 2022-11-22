The Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation have pushed interest rates to levels unseen in more than two decades, and the number of homes selling each month has been on the decline for eight straight months now.

But homes are still selling, even if slowly. And they’re still increasing in price, even if that increase has been slowed just a bit too. In fact, some are still selling for slightly more than list price.

Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold over asking price. Data shows sales for the week ending 11/06/22. Metros where fewer than 12 homes were sold were excluded from this list, and the metros are ranked based on the average sale to list ratio. This is a mean ratio of the home sale price divided by the list price.

In the first week of November 7,816 homes were sold across the 50 metro areas analyzed for a median sale price of just over $350,000.

#50. Harrisburg, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.002

– Total homes sold: 146

– Median sale price: $269,500

#49. Providence, RI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003

– Total homes sold: 323

– Median sale price: $410,000

#48. Albertville, AL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003

– Total homes sold: 26

– Median sale price: $253,000

#47. Bloomington, IL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003

– Total homes sold: 43

– Median sale price: $212,000

#46. Wilmington, DE metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003

– Total homes sold: 164

– Median sale price: $327,450

#45. New Brunswick, NJ metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003

– Total homes sold: 632

– Median sale price: $450,000

#44. Baltimore, MD metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.003

– Total homes sold: 607

– Median sale price: $335,000

#43. Omaha, NE metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.004

– Total homes sold: 213

– Median sale price: $300,000

#42. Portland, ME metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.004

– Total homes sold: 159

– Median sale price: $460,000

#41. York, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.004

– Total homes sold: 138

– Median sale price: $229,950

#40. Lebanon, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.005

– Total homes sold: 43

– Median sale price: $250,900

#39. Boston, MA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.005

– Total homes sold: 845

– Median sale price: $650,000

#38. Albany, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006

– Total homes sold: 166

– Median sale price: $309,113

#37. Shelton, WA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006

– Total homes sold: 25

– Median sale price: $425,000

#36. San Jose, CA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006

– Total homes sold: 206

– Median sale price: $1,377,500

#35. Joplin, MO metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006

– Total homes sold: 48

– Median sale price: $174,965

#34. Milwaukee, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007

– Total homes sold: 325

– Median sale price: $292,000

#33. Frederick, MD metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007

– Total homes sold: 286

– Median sale price: $510,000

#32. Oshkosh, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007

– Total homes sold: 39

– Median sale price: $250,000

#31. Hillsdale, MI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007

– Total homes sold: 14

– Median sale price: $168,500

#30. Albany, OR metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007

– Total homes sold: 23

– Median sale price: $370,000

#29. Fort Polk South, LA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.008

– Total homes sold: 39

– Median sale price: $177,700

#28. Keene, NH metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.008

– Total homes sold: 20

– Median sale price: $257,450

#27. Concord, NH metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.008

– Total homes sold: 32

– Median sale price: $438,600

#26. Reading, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.009

– Total homes sold: 67

– Median sale price: $227,000

#25. Camden, NJ metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.009

– Total homes sold: 336

– Median sale price: $295,000

#24. Worcester, MA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.009

– Total homes sold: 212

– Median sale price: $396,500

#23. St. Marys, GA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.010

– Total homes sold: 26

– Median sale price: $308,407

#22. Syracuse, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.010

– Total homes sold: 121

– Median sale price: $182,000

#21. Bennington, VT metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.011

– Total homes sold: 14

– Median sale price: $222,000

#20. Staunton, VA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.011

– Total homes sold: 27

– Median sale price: $305,000

#19. Santa Rosa, CA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.012

– Total homes sold: 73

– Median sale price: $780,000

#18. Green Bay, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.012

– Total homes sold: 60

– Median sale price: $279,000

#17. Manchester, NH metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.014

– Total homes sold: 118

– Median sale price: $420,000

#16. Topeka, KS metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.014

– Total homes sold: 41

– Median sale price: $191,500

#15. Trenton, NJ metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.015

– Total homes sold: 72

– Median sale price: $343,300

#14. Oakland, CA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.015

– Total homes sold: 354

– Median sale price: $950,000

#13. Newark, NJ metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.016

– Total homes sold: 489

– Median sale price: $465,000

#12. Springfield, MA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.017

– Total homes sold: 150

– Median sale price: $315,000

#11. Augusta, ME metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.018

– Total homes sold: 37

– Median sale price: $252,000

#10. Canton, OH metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.019

– Total homes sold: 92

– Median sale price: $167,450

#9. Lancaster, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.019

– Total homes sold: 118

– Median sale price: $325,000

#8. Hartford, CT metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.020

– Total homes sold: 308

– Median sale price: $312,406

#7. Appleton, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.022

– Total homes sold: 52

– Median sale price: $258,700

#6. Ruidoso, NM metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.022

– Total homes sold: 13

– Median sale price: $369,000

#5. Burlington, VT metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.026

– Total homes sold: 61

– Median sale price: $415,500

#4. Buffalo, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.032

– Total homes sold: 175

– Median sale price: $250,000

#3. Marion, OH metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.057

– Total homes sold: 18

– Median sale price: $154,200

#2. Batavia, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.067

– Total homes sold: 18

– Median sale price: $198,000

#1. Rochester, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.088

– Total homes sold: 202

– Median sale price: $206,500

