On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, November 11 – 13, 2022.

Newport

16 Bacheller St | $639,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Middletown

105 Ellery Ave | $1,125,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Portsmouth

33 Sakonnet Drive | $349,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

5 Carnegie Abbey Ln | $1,895,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

271 Carnegie Harbor Dr | $5,500,000 | Open Hosue on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

358 Water St | $599,900 | Open House on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

11 Coddington Way | $778,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Jamestown

2 Clarks Village Road | $1,879,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

140 Montgomery St | $474,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

81 Bramble Way | $439,000 | Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.

Little Compton

21 Wild Cherry Dr | $625,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

Born and raised in the Ocean State, Tyler is a Providence College graduate ('11) who proudly calls Newport home. A professional realtor by trade, he prides himself on building relationships and sharing his love for Rhode Island with others. He is an active member of the local community, a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved with a number of charitable causes. An avid traveler, you can find him exploring whenever possible. When he's not working, he enjoys golfing, boating, cooking, walking his dog Red and enjoying time with family and friends.

