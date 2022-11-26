On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, November 11 – 13, 2022.

In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.

Newport

16 Bacheller St | $639,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Middletown

105 Ellery Ave | $1,125,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Portsmouth

33 Sakonnet Drive | $349,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

5 Carnegie Abbey Ln | $1,895,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

271 Carnegie Harbor Dr | $5,500,000 | Open Hosue on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

358 Water St | $599,900 | Open House on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

11 Coddington Way | $778,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Jamestown

2 Clarks Village Road | $1,879,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

140 Montgomery St | $474,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

81 Bramble Way | $439,000 | Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.

Little Compton

21 Wild Cherry Dr | $625,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.