Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Rhode Island using data from the Fish & Wildlife Service. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2021 hunting harvest in Rhode Island.

#16. Ross’ Goose (tie)

2021 estimated harvest

– Rhode Island: 24 (0.0% of national harvest)

– National: 75,764

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 19,773 (26.1% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 12,063 (15.9%)

— #3. North Dakota: 7,852 (10.4%)

— #4. Arkansas: 7,749 (10.2%)

— #5. Washington: 7,083 (9.3%)

#16. Northern Pintail

2021 estimated harvest

– Rhode Island: 24 (0.0% of national harvest)

– National: 385,219

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 76,760 (19.9% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 33,283 (8.6%)

— #3. Oregon: 32,940 (8.6%)

— #4. Arkansas: 27,627 (7.2%)

— #5. Washington: 22,435 (5.8%)

#15. Wigeon

2021 estimated harvest

– Rhode Island: 47 (0.0% of national harvest)

– National: 598,299

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 141,603 (23.7% of national harvest)

— #2. Washington: 88,526 (14.8%)

— #3. Oregon: 78,695 (13.2%)

— #4. Texas: 34,344 (5.7%)

— #5. Oklahoma: 25,050 (4.2%)

#14. Ring-necked Duck

2021 estimated harvest

– Rhode Island: 71 (0.0% of national harvest)

– National: 365,154

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Texas: 44,422 (12.2% of national harvest)

— #2. Florida: 41,741 (11.4%)

— #3. Minnesota: 28,507 (7.8%)

— #4. Louisiana: 24,658 (6.8%)

— #5. California: 20,095 (5.5%)

#13. Greater Scaup

2021 estimated harvest

– Rhode Island: 95 (0.3% of national harvest)

– National: 31,258

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Oregon: 6,211 (19.9% of national harvest)

— #2. Ohio: 3,820 (12.2%)

— #3. Maryland: 2,755 (8.8%)

— #4. Wisconsin: 2,370 (7.6%)

— #5. Michigan: 1,912 (6.1%)

#12. Hooded Merganser

2021 estimated harvest

– Rhode Island: 118 (0.1% of national harvest)

– National: 79,255

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. North Carolina: 10,753 (13.6% of national harvest)

— #2. Minnesota: 7,489 (9.4%)

— #3. Michigan: 5,388 (6.8%)

— #4. Kentucky: 4,949 (6.2%)

— #5. Illinois: 4,339 (5.5%)

#11. Goldeneyes

2021 estimated harvest

– Rhode Island: 142 (0.2% of national harvest)

– National: 74,282

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Kansas: 16,969 (22.8% of national harvest)

— #2. Michigan: 6,257 (8.4%)

— #3. Idaho: 5,792 (7.8%)

— #4. Utah: 5,701 (7.7%)

— #5. California: 5,491 (7.4%)

#10. Gadwall

2021 estimated harvest

– Rhode Island: 166 (0.0% of national harvest)

– National: 827,555

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Arkansas: 155,077 (18.7% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 87,783 (10.6%)

— #3. Louisiana: 78,731 (9.5%)

— #4. Oklahoma: 59,110 (7.1%)

— #5. California: 43,462 (5.3%)

#9. Snow Goose

2021 estimated harvest

– Rhode Island: 242 (0.1% of national harvest)

– National: 281,785

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 88,421 (31.4% of national harvest)

— #2. Arkansas: 34,316 (12.2%)

— #3. North Dakota: 32,195 (11.4%)

— #4. Texas: 25,222 (9.0%)

— #5. Washington: 21,135 (7.5%)

#8. Green-winged Teal

2021 estimated harvest

– Rhode Island: 402 (0.0% of national harvest)

– National: 1.4 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 291,968 (20.2% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 135,520 (9.4%)

— #3. Arkansas: 133,183 (9.2%)

— #4. Louisiana: 124,167 (8.6%)

— #5. Minnesota: 71,750 (5.0%)

#7. Brant

2021 estimated harvest

– Rhode Island: 416 (2.5% of national harvest)

– National: 16,755

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Alaska: 4,872 (29.1% of national harvest)

— #2. New York: 3,574 (21.3%)

— #3. North Carolina: 2,468 (14.7%)

— #4. New Jersey: 2,153 (12.8%)

— #5. California: 1,155 (6.9%)

#6. Wood Duck

2021 estimated harvest

– Rhode Island: 426 (0.0% of national harvest)

– National: 1.1 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Arkansas: 111,290 (10.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Georgia: 102,240 (9.5%)

— #3. North Carolina: 96,374 (8.9%)

— #4. Wisconsin: 86,499 (8.0%)

— #5. Minnesota: 83,587 (7.8%)

#5. Bufflehead

2021 estimated harvest

– Rhode Island: 473 (0.3% of national harvest)

– National: 180,897

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 25,937 (14.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Michigan: 13,209 (7.3%)

— #3. Virginia: 11,802 (6.5%)

— #4. New Jersey: 11,791 (6.5%)

— #5. Wisconsin: 10,072 (5.6%)

#4. Mallard

2021 estimated harvest

– Rhode Island: 1,136 (0.0% of national harvest)

– National: 2.5 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Arkansas: 389,125 (15.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Washington: 188,043 (7.4%)

— #3. Missouri: 177,561 (7.0%)

— #4. Idaho: 150,403 (5.9%)

— #5. Oregon: 135,613 (5.3%)

#3. Black Duck

2021 estimated harvest

– Rhode Island: 1,373 (1.5% of national harvest)

– National: 90,663

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. New York: 15,405 (17.0% of national harvest)

— #2. Maryland: 14,189 (15.7%)

— #3. New Jersey: 13,959 (15.4%)

— #4. Delaware: 6,414 (7.1%)

— #5. Virginia: 5,661 (6.2%)

#2. Canada Goose

2021 estimated harvest

– Rhode Island: 1,981 (0.1% of national harvest)

– National: 1.8 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Michigan: 148,984 (8.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Minnesota: 144,151 (8.1%)

— #3. Wisconsin: 134,268 (7.5%)

— #4. North Dakota: 96,192 (5.4%)

— #5. Nebraska: 91,232 (5.1%)

#1. Eiders

2021 estimated harvest

– Rhode Island: 2,256 (34.6% of national harvest)

– National: 6,524

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Massachusetts: 3,897 (59.7% of national harvest)

— #2. Rhode Island: 2,256 (34.6%)

— #3. Maine: 212 (3.2%)

— #4. New York: 159 (2.4%)

— #5. Washington: 0 (0.0%)

