Family Entertainment Live announced today that tickets are on sale now for the Magic of Lights holiday drive-through experience, returning to Gillette Stadium for the last time this holiday season from Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Dec. 31. Magic of Lights features dazzling, family-friendly holiday lights displays crafted using the latest in CAD technology and digital animations.
Tickets for this festive event start at just $23 per standard vehicle for select dates at MagicOfLights.com/Foxborough. Guests will purchase tickets for an assigned date. Tickets will not be sold at the gate and must be bought in advance. VIP packages and special bus and limo pricing is also available.
Foxborough will shine bright for the third consecutive holiday season as guests experience the thrill of spectacular light displays featuring festive favorites and accompanied by a holiday soundtrack. Guests will enjoy Magic of Lights signature displays including the 200-foot long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, Candy Cane Lane, Toyland, 12 Days of Christmas, BIGFOOT Monster Truck and Prehistoric Christmas with life-sized dinosaurs celebrating the season. Brand new in 2022, Magic of Lights will also feature a 32-foot tall animated Barbie, as well as dazzling, dancing displays synchronized to popular holiday tunes. Created with nearly one million sparkling lights, Magic of Lights is a nostalgic and festive experience for guests of all ages that can’t be missed this holiday season. Magic of Lights will be open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. each night and will be closed on select dates surrounding Patriots home games. For the full schedule and additional details, visit MagicOfLights.com/Foxborough.