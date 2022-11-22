Thanks from Senator-elect Ujifusa

I’d like to thank everyone who worked on my campaign and those who voted for me in the last election. It is an honor to represent State Senate District 11.

During my campaign for state senator, I knocked on thousands of doors and heard about the issues that matter to people in Portsmouth and southern Bristol. It will be a great privilege to make these issues my priorities at the State House.

My campaign has ended but our dialogue has not. I will always be willing to listen and respond to the best of my ability. Please feel free to reach out to me at lindaujifusa.ri@gmail.com OR (401) 472-4721.

I wish everyone a peaceful holiday season.

Linda Ujifusa

State Senator-elect Dist 11