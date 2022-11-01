After attending the Newport City Council Candidate Forum, I walked away incredibly impressed by Xay Khamsyvoravong. There is no doubt that Newport needs Xay and his experience on City Council.

It’s not every election cycle that Newport has a candidate with the skills and credentials like Xay’s. Xay’s impressive resume is at XayForNewport.com but it’s important to highlight his well-rounded public finance, legal, policy, and civic experience. As a retired math teacher and volunteer at the MLK Center, I know numbers matter, but what we do with the numbers matters more.

Xay’s extensive public finance experience means that he brings expert skills to public budgeting. Xay’s legal and policy experience means that he brings the know-how of the public governance process to set policy that drives the budget. Xay has the civic leadership experience to understand the wide-reaching impact good policy and strong finances has for years to come.

Elect Xay – an experienced leader.

Keith Grove and Gene Thompson-Grove, Newport residents