Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce that 20 & 30 Rockbridge Drive in Little Compton has sold for $5,000,000.

Sales Associates, Liz Kinnane and Cherry Arnold, both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the sellers. Debby Ladd of Lila Delman Compass represented the buyers.

According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, 20 & 30 Rockbridge Drive is the most expensive property to sell in Little Compton since 2020, when Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty sold 82 Warrens Point Road. Maintaining its long-held leadership position in Little Compton, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty is the top brokerage in the municipality, with over $36,000,000 in total sales volume so far this year. The firm has represented seven clients in the top ten single-family sales in Little Compton year to date.

“It was an honor to be entrusted with the sale of this magnificent coastal residence, and it was a privilege to work with the family that called it home for the past thirty years,” says Liz Kinnane.

The nearly eight-acre estate is comprised of two dwellings, including a classic shingle-style home with beautiful water views from every room, a guest house, a barn/garage, and an adjacent 3.9-acre waterfront lot.

Cherry Arnold adds, “I’m thrilled for our clients on the sale of their magical property, and for the buyers who will enjoy this very special place for many years to come.”

Agents of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty take a sophisticated and artful approach to marketing and selling properties. Backed by the power of an exclusive and global luxury brand, agents of the firm continue to raise the bar in every municipality the company serves.

