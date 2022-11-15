Starting Dec. 5, Middletown is swapping collection days with its Monday and Thursday routes for those who participate in the town’s “Pay As You Throw” refuse and recycling program.

That means customers whose regular collection day was Monday will now have their refuse, recycling, and scheduled yard waste gathered Thursdays. For those whose regular collection day was Thursday, they will now have their refuse, recycling, and scheduled yard waste gathered Mondays.

This change in schedule is considered permanent. The move was recommended by the Town Council as a way to keep streets tidier in the Easton’s Point neighborhood.

All customers are reminded to place their trash and recycling bins at the curb no earlier than 7 pm the night before their designated collection day. They are also asked to remove their bins no later than 7 am the day after collection unless their rubbish and recycling were not collected by Republic Services, the town’s contracted waste hauler.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday collection days will see no changes.

For updates and information about the “Pay As You Throw” program, visit MiddletownRI.com and the town’s social media outlets.