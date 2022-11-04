East Providence town officials including Mayor Bob DaSilva joined Governor Dan McKee and renowned concert promoter Don Law for a groundbreaking ceremony at Bold Point Park Friday morning November 4.

The seasonal concert venue is being upgraded to a full-size amphitheater that is expected to be completed in 2024. The new facility will be modeled after the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, a venue that has spurred economic growth around the waterfront district there.

The project, which will cost in excess of $30 million according to Law, is expected to include a kayak launch, new walkways, and a parking lot. Law, a partner in the project, added that he expects the venue will “bring a very diverse audience to the region.”

RI Governor Dan McKee at Bold Point Park Groundbreaking (Photo: Ken Abrams) (Photo: Ken Abrams) Groundbreaking at Bold Point (Photo: Ken Abrams) East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva (Photo: Ken Abrams) Concert Promoter Don Law (Photo: Ken Abrams) View from Bold Point (Photo: Ken Abrams)

McKee noted that the project would provide “good-paying jobs” and that other “economic opportunities will follow.” Joined by his daughter Kara, who recently appeared on NBC TV’s “The Voice,” McKee noted how important music is in his family.

