The Alliance Française de Newport (AFN) will celebrate the arrival of the 2022 Beaujolais Nouveau on Friday, November 18th from 6-8 pm at The Edward King House.

Admission is $20 per person and includes a wine tasting and a gift bottle of wine. Tasting commentary in English will be provided by John Callaghan of Bellevue Wine and Liquors. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Reservations are necessary and must be made by November 10th.

The event is open to all Alliance members and their guests over the age of 21. COVID Vaccinations and Boosters are required. Space is limited, so it is recommended members RSVP early. Non-members are welcome to join through the AFN website.

For more information and to make a reservation for the event, visit the Alliance website. For questions about the event or Alliance Française de Newport contact Michael Warren, AFN President, at afnewportri@gmail.com .

Each year the Beaujolais Nouveau is released for distribution internationally on the third Thursday of November. Wine lovers worldwide gather at this time of year to sample the new wine. There is a long-standing tradition dating back to the 1950s of wine distributors competing to be the first to get bottles of the Beaujolais Nouveau delivered. The most popular mode of transport is currently by jet, but bottles have made their journeys by elephant, hot air balloon, rickshaw, train, truck, motorbike, and automobile.