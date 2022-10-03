Here’s a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport County, enjoy!

Monday, October 3

Cruise Ship Scheduled: October 3 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With The Candidates

Tuesday, October 4

First U.S. Open Golf Tournament Was Held on October 4, 1895 at Newport Country Club

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Moonage Daydream at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
  • One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

City & Government

WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With The Candidates

  • 9:30 am: Becky Bolan, candidate for Newport School Committee
  • 1 pm: Sandra Flowers, candidate for Newport School Committee
  • 2 pm: Peter “Zachary” Hurwitz, Independent candidate for Governor
  • 5 pm: Stephanie Winslow, candidate for Newport School Committee
  • 6 pm: Kendra Wilson Muenter, candidate for Newport School Committee

Wednesday, October 5

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Moonage Daydream at 4:30 pm, Billy Joel, Live at Yankee Stadium (1990) at 7:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With The Candidates

  • 10 am: Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
  • 6 pm: James Dring, candidate for Newport School Committee

Thursday, October 6

RIDOT opening new Route 138 Extension in Newport on October 6

On This Day in Newport History – October 6, 1884: Naval War College Established in Newport

Lori McKenna to perform at The JPT on October 6

Newport Historical Society will host its Annual Meeting on October 6 

Author David Sedaris coming to The Vets in Providence October 6

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With The Candidates

  • 9 am: Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee
  • 11 am Lynn Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
  • 2 pm: Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

Friday, October 7

Cruise Ship Scheduled: Sky Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: J. Kelley from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Moonage Daydream at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, October 8

Singer/Guitarist/Songwriter Mike Kaufman to play Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church Oct. 8

Things To Do

Entertainment

Broadway Street Fair:

  • Equality Park Stage: 12 PM – Beauquet, 1:30PM – Aguijón Norteño, & 3 PM – Soulshot
  • Midway Stage: 12PM – Bristol Fifes & Drums, 12:30 PM – Newport Children’s Theater, 1 PM – Magician John Slack, 2 PM – Ancient Order Hibernian Singers, 2:30 PM – Infinite Praise, 3 PM -Carrigan Nelson, 3:30 PM – Newport String Project, & 4 pm – Bill Bartholomew & Gabriela Rassi
  • City Hall Stage: 12 PM – Freddie Black, DP and DJ Blacklist, 1 PM – Dopey Lopes and the Up All Night Band, 2 PM – Chelley Knight and the Dope Things, 3 PM – Steve Smith and the Nakeds
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Mel from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 5 pm, 7 pm, & 9 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Ian Motta & Timmy Smith from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, Caitlin Carey Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: Cee Cee & The Riders from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, October 9

Cruise Ship Scheduled: Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Billy Joel, Live at Yankee Stadium (1990) at 3:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Dave Howard & The High Rollers from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sean Rivers & Ryan McHugh from 5 pm to 1 am
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

City & Government

Monday, October 10

Cruise Ship Scheduled: Silver Whisper (Capacity: 388 passengers, 302 crew) & Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Newport Vineyards: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.