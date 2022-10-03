Here’s a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport County, enjoy!
Monday, October 3
Cruise Ship Scheduled: October 3 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 2 pm: Newport Festa Italiana presents CineFesta at Edward King House
- 6 pm: Free Zoom Gentle Yoga with Rev Shelley Dungan
Entertainment
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am
- Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 7 pm, Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm
WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With The Candidates
- 3 pm: Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr., candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
- 4 pm: Stephanie Smyth, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
Tuesday, October 4
First U.S. Open Golf Tournament Was Held on October 4, 1895 at Newport Country Club
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 6 pm: Run Club at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Moonage Daydream at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Fire Department at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Town Council at 2 pm, Planning Board at 7 pm
- Middletown: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm
WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With The Candidates
- 9:30 am: Becky Bolan, candidate for Newport School Committee
- 1 pm: Sandra Flowers, candidate for Newport School Committee
- 2 pm: Peter “Zachary” Hurwitz, Independent candidate for Governor
- 5 pm: Stephanie Winslow, candidate for Newport School Committee
- 6 pm: Kendra Wilson Muenter, candidate for Newport School Committee
Wednesday, October 5
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Wednesday Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes
- 6 pm: America’s Eden Book Signing & Reception – Sold Out Event
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Moonage Daydream at 4:30 pm, Billy Joel, Live at Yankee Stadium (1990) at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 12:30 pm, Affordable Housing at 5 pm, Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
- Middletown: School Building Committee at 5 pm
- Newport: Beach Commission at 5 pm
- Portsmouth: School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 4:30 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Harbor Commission at 7 pm
WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With The Candidates
- 10 am: Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
- 6 pm: James Dring, candidate for Newport School Committee
Thursday, October 6
RIDOT opening new Route 138 Extension in Newport on October 6
On This Day in Newport History – October 6, 1884: Naval War College Established in Newport
Lori McKenna to perform at The JPT on October 6
Newport Historical Society will host its Annual Meeting on October 6
Author David Sedaris coming to The Vets in Providence October 6
Things To Do
- 4:30 pm: Newport Historical Society Annual Meeting
- 6 pm & 8 pm: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Ragged Island Brewing Company
- 7 pm: Newport Festa Italiana presents Our Italian Ancestors & The Wisdom of Angels at Hamilton Hoppin House
- 7:30 pm: Points of Departure at Newport Congregational Church
- 8 pm: Tell Newport “After Dark” at The Firehouse Theatre
- 8 pm: Lori McKenna live at The JPT
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Lori McKenna live at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm, Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Tell Newport “After Dark” at 8 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Personnel Board at 3 pm
WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With The Candidates
- 9 am: Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee
- 11 am Lynn Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
- 2 pm: Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
Friday, October 7
Cruise Ship Scheduled: Sky Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm: Bowen’s Wharf Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 6 pm & 8 pm: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Ragged Island Brewing Company
- 6:30 pm: TGIF Performance with Mixtapes and Pitches with Attitude at Rough Point
- 6:30 pm: Mushroom Hunting Summer Lecture Series with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7:30 pm: Newport Classical presents Adam W. Sadberry at Emmanuel Church
- 7:30 pm: Newport Festa Italiana presents Nicolas King in concert at Green Valley Country Club
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: J. Kelley from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Moonage Daydream at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
Saturday, October 8
Singer/Guitarist/Songwriter Mike Kaufman to play Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church Oct. 8
Things To Do
- 8 am: Rooftop Yoga @ The Brenton Hotel with Meredith Ewenson
- 8:30 am: Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9 am: Southern New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Weigh Off at Frerichs Farm
- 10 am to 5 pm: Bowen’s Wharf Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: The Point Neighborhood
- 12 pm to 5 pm: 2022 Broadway Street Fair
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 5 pm, 7 pm, & 9 pm: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Jane Pickens Theater
- 7 pm to 8:30 pm: Francisco Pais: A.M.A. project at Jamestown Arts Center
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Equality Park Stage: 12 PM – Beauquet, 1:30PM – Aguijón Norteño, & 3 PM – Soulshot
- Midway Stage: 12PM – Bristol Fifes & Drums, 12:30 PM – Newport Children’s Theater, 1 PM – Magician John Slack, 2 PM – Ancient Order Hibernian Singers, 2:30 PM – Infinite Praise, 3 PM -Carrigan Nelson, 3:30 PM – Newport String Project, & 4 pm – Bill Bartholomew & Gabriela Rassi
- City Hall Stage: 12 PM – Freddie Black, DP and DJ Blacklist, 1 PM – Dopey Lopes and the Up All Night Band, 2 PM – Chelley Knight and the Dope Things, 3 PM – Steve Smith and the Nakeds
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Mel from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 5 pm, 7 pm, & 9 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Ian Motta & Timmy Smith from 12 pm to 7:30 pm, Caitlin Carey Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Cee Cee & The Riders from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
Sunday, October 9
Cruise Ship Scheduled: Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
Things To Do
- 7:30 am: Amica Newport Marathon & Half-Marathon | 2022 at Easton’s Beach
- 10 am: Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 12 pm to 5 pm: Bowen’s Wharf Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale
- 1 pm: Historic Irish Cemetery Tours: Back this Fall by popular demand!
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Diego’s Barrio Cantina
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Billy Joel, Live at Yankee Stadium (1990) at 3:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Dave Howard & The High Rollers from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sean Rivers & Ryan McHugh from 5 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
Monday, October 10
Cruise Ship Scheduled: Silver Whisper (Capacity: 388 passengers, 302 crew) & Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm: Bowen’s Wharf Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale
- 11 am to 6 pm: Holiday Monday Cookout at Newport Vineyards
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 12 pm: Newport Feta Italiana presents the Italian Heritage Parade
- 2 pm: Clambake at Ragged Island Brewing Co.
- 6 pm: Free Zoom Gentle Yoga with Rev Shelley Dungan
Entertainment
- Newport Vineyards: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled at this time.
