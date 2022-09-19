Sign up for our free newsletter, you’ll never miss a headline!

Newport Historical Society today announced that it will hold its Annual Meeting on Thursday, October 6 at 4:30 pm at the Colony House.  

The Annual Meeting will include a review of NHS’ accomplishments in the last year as well as the presentation of awards to NHS community members, according to NHS. 

Executive Director Ruth Taylor will be dedicating the NHS headquarters building as the “Richard I. Burnham Resource Center.” Richard Burnham supported NHS for decades through three executive directors as a board member, and as board president. He was an integral part of all of the recent improvements and initiatives at NHS.  

The History Starts Here Award in 2022 will go to long-time board member, donor, and friend Anne Hamilton for her contributions to bringing the past into the present through the Newport Show and numerous donations to the NHS collections.  

Newport Historical Society will also be presenting the History Space Award to Brandon Aglio and Josh Mason for their continued commitment to NHS’ Living History programming.  

The community is also invited to join us for a cocktail reception immediately following the Annual Meeting to celebrate 15 years of progress at NHS and all those who made it possible. This event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP to ddaly@newporthistory.org or by calling 401-846-0813 ext. 110. 

