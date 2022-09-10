A special concert to benefit Ovarian Cancer research is coming to Newport’s St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on October 8. Singer-songwriter Mike Kaufman, a South Carolina resident and lifelong musician, will play Newport performing songs from his new album “Old Guy, New Songs” and more.

More about Mike Kaufman: Mike lives in the low country of South Carolina. A lifelong musician and educator, he taught public school music until retiring in 2020. “Suzanne, my late wife, was diagnosed with low-grade serous ovarian cancer in November 2016,” says Kaufman. “She lived through surgery, recovery and several rounds of chemo until it became evident that the cancer just wasn’t responding to treatment. She passed away in July 2021.”

“Songwriting, always part of my musical life, became my therapy, a way to face the feelings head on and get them out into the universe.” The best songs from this time have been collected into a CD entitled “Old Guy, New Songs” released this summer. All proceeds from both this concert and CD sales will go to support the work of STAAR Ovarian Cancer Foundation (www.staaroc.org).

STAAR was co-founded by three women diagnosed with low-grade ovarian cancer who are passionate about extending women’s lives via research for new treatment opportunities. STAAR is the only US-based non-profit dedicated to low-grade and works with Cure Our Ovarian Cancer (a global charity dedicated to low-grade research) to advance research opportunities in the US.

Low-grade serous carcinoma is often labeled as a “tricky opponent” by clinicians because it acts differently than more common subtypes – it grows slower and is often chemo-resistant, leaving fewer treatment options. The average age of diagnosis is 18 years younger than ovarian cancer overall, meaning that many diagnosed are young moms or never got a chance to have children. Research dedicated to low-grade ovarian cancer is desperately needed to give women a chance at longer lives.

Admission to the concert will be by donation here: https://staarovariancancerfoundation.flipcause.com/secure/fundraiser/MTQzODY5/69390

For more on Mike Kaufman, vistit his website here: www.mikekaufmanmusic.com

For more on STAAR Ovarian Cancer Foundation – https://www.staaroc.org/contact.html