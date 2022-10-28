Between parental politics, after-school programs, and PTA meetings, navigating school districts can be hard—and choosing the district that is best for your child is even harder.

Stacker analyzed 2022 data from Niche to calculate the best school district in every state. Niche rankings rely on statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, SAT/ACT scores, college readiness, teacher quality, and graduation rates. Of course, ratings are one thing and experiences are another, which is why it’s always smart to research and learn about the families, teachers, and students in a given district before deciding something as important as moving based on a particular school.

Various districts prioritize funding for different programs, and some have more of a knack for hiring and retaining nurturing teachers. For some districts, it seems to be a numbers game, without any thought regarding the learning environment. Still, other districts encourage kids to explore passions and make friends but are lagging academically. A top school district isn’t just one or the other; it’s a combination of factors parents must weigh when considering a new district.

Keep reading to see how your district stacks up, or to help narrow your search for where you plan to move and raise a family.

A3pfamily // Shutterstock

Alabama: Madison City Schools

– Location: Madison, Alabama

– Total students: 11,804

– National rank: 57

Vilmos Varga // Shutterstock

Alaska: Skagway School District

– Location: Skagway, Alaska

– Total students: 144

– National rank: 481

JulieTFarbarik // Wikimedia Commons

Arizona: Catalina Foothills Unified School District

– Location: Tucson, Arizona

– Total students: 5,190

– National rank: 362

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Arkansas: Haas Hall Academy

– Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

– Total students: 1,407

– National rank: 137

Canva

California: Palo Alto Unified School District

– Location: Palo Alto, California

– Total students: 11,395

– National rank: 9

Canva

Colorado: Cheyenne Mountain School District No. 12

– Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

– Total students: 5,270

– National rank: 290

barbsimages // Shutterstock

Connecticut: Westport School District

– Location: Westport, Connecticut

– Total students: 5,329

– National rank: 17

Canva

Delaware: Appoquinimink School District

– Location: Odessa, Delaware

– Total students: 11,914

– National rank: 489

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

Florida: St. Johns County School District

– Location: St Augustine, Florida

– Total students: 44,550

– National rank: 848

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

Georgia: Buford City Schools

– Location: Buford, Georgia

– Total students: 5,468

– National rank: 87

Joel Bradshaw // Wikimedia Commons

Hawaii: Monongalia County Schools

– Location: Morgantown, Hawaii

– Total students: 11,113

– National rank: Not ranked

Canva

Idaho: Troy School District

– Location: Troy, Idaho

– Total students: 270

– National rank: 740

Canva

Illinois: Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125

– Location: Lincolnshire, Illinois

– Total students: 4,315

– National rank: 1

Canva

Indiana: West Lafayette Community School Corporation

– Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

– Total students: 2,316

– National rank: 8

Canva

Iowa: Pleasant Valley Community School District

– Location: Bettendorf, Iowa

– Total students: 5,331

– National rank: 121

Axarchy // Wikimedia Commons

Kansas: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

– Location: Overland Park, Kansas

– Total students: 22,148

– National rank: 69

Canva

Kentucky: Murray Independent Schools

– Location: Murray, Kentucky

– Total students: 1,783

– National rank: 263

kite studio // Shutterstock

Louisiana: Zachary Community Public Schools

– Location: Zachary, Louisiana

– Total students: 5,444

– National rank: 306

Pat Shrader // Shutterstock

Maine: Yarmouth Schools

– Location: Yarmouth, Maine

– Total students: 1,670

– National rank: 172

Wallstreethotrod // Wikimedia Commons

Maryland: Howard County Public Schools

– Location: Ellicott City, Maryland

– Total students: 57,293

– National rank: 307

Canva

Massachusetts: Weston Public Schools

– Location: Weston, Massachusetts

– Total students: 1,906

– National rank: 23

transly // Wikimedia Commons

Michigan: Novi Community School District

– Location: Novi, Michigan

– Total students: 6,580

– National rank: 60

Canva

Minnesota: Wayzata Public School District

– Location: Wayzata, Minnesota

– Total students: 12,013

– National rank: 46

smolaw // Shutterstock

Mississippi: Petal School District

– Location: Petal, Mississippi

– Total students: 4,106

– National rank: 286

Prostock-studio // Shutterstock

Missouri: School District of Clayton

– Location: Clayton, Missouri

– Total students: 2,514

– National rank: 13

Canva

Montana: Monongalia County Schools

– Location: Morgantown, Montana

– Total students: 11,113

– National rank: Not ranked

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

Nebraska: Elkhorn Public Schools

– Location: Elkhorn, Nebraska

– Total students: 10,642

– National rank: 239

Canva

Nevada: Monongalia County Schools

– Location: Morgantown, Nevada

– Total students: 11,113

– National rank: Not ranked

lonndubh // Shutterstock

New Hampshire: SAU 70

– Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

– Total students: 1,054

– National rank: 96

Canva

New Jersey: Millburn Township School District

– Location: Millburn, New Jersey

– Total students: 4,697

– National rank: 29

C4dickson // Wikimedia Commons

New Mexico: Los Alamos Public Schools

– Location: Los Alamos, New Mexico

– Total students: 3,539

– National rank: 329

WoodysPhotos // Shutterstock

New York: Great Neck Public Schools

– Location: Great Neck, New York

– Total students: 6,831

– National rank: 3

Canva

North Carolina: Polk County Schools

– Location: Columbus, North Carolina

– Total students: 2,154

– National rank: 399

Canva

North Dakota: Edmore School District No. 2

– Location: Edmore, North Dakota

– Total students: 35

– National rank: 675

Canva

Ohio: Solon City School District

– Location: Solon, Ohio

– Total students: 4,521

– National rank: 49

Kit Leong // Shutterstock

Oklahoma: Edmond Public Schools

– Location: Edmond, Oklahoma

– Total students: 23,496

– National rank: 285

Tada Images // Shutterstock

Oregon: West Linn-Wilsonville School District

– Location: Tualatin, Oregon

– Total students: 9,302

– National rank: 348

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

Pennsylvania: Radnor Township School District

– Location: Wayne, Pennsylvania

– Total students: 3,624

– National rank: 14

0xF8E8 // Wikimedia Commons

Rhode Island: Barrington Public Schools

– Location: Barrington, Rhode Island

– Total students: 3,388

– National rank: 227

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

South Carolina: Fort Mill School District

– Location: Fort Mill, South Carolina

– Total students: 16,883

– National rank: 235

Lincoln Beddoe // Shutterstock

South Dakota: Brandon Valley School District

– Location: Brandon, South Dakota

– Total students: 4,721

– National rank: 639

Canva

Tennessee: Maryville City Schools

– Location: Maryville, Tennessee

– Total students: 5,441

– National rank: 383

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

Texas: Eanes Independent School District

– Location: Austin, Texas

– Total students: 7,968

– National rank: 10

Yuganov Konstantin // Shutterstock

Utah: Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering & Science (Nuames)

– Location: Layton, Utah

– Total students: 1,135

– National rank: 173

David Prahl // Shutterstock

Vermont: South Burlington School District

– Location: South Burlington, Vermont

– Total students: 2,688

– National rank: 638

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Virginia: Falls Church City Public Schools

– Location: Falls Church, Virginia

– Total students: 2,500

– National rank: 220

Architectsea // Wikimedia Commons

Washington: Mercer Island School District

– Location: Mercer Island, Washington

– Total students: 4,192

– National rank: 157

Rido // Shutterstock

West Virginia: Monongalia County Schools

– Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

– Total students: 11,113

– National rank: Not ranked

hxdbzxy // Shutterstock

Wisconsin: Elmbrook School District

– Location: Brookfield, Wisconsin

– Total students: 7,280

– National rank: 45

Canva

Wyoming: Sheridan County School District No. 2

– Location: Sheridan, Wyoming

– Total students: 3,519

– National rank: 893

