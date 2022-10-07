There’s an extra night to get out and enjoy live music this weekend, so no excuses are needed! Check out a few of our favorites below in our weekly column “Six Picks Music.”

Friday: Diva alert … Smithfield, RI native and former contestant on “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice,” Sarah Potenza is bringing a couple of friends on her tour that includes a stop at Chan’s this weekend. Check out the dynamic sounds of Sarah Potenza, Emily Braden and Katie Kadan on their Big Diva Energy tour. Click here for details.

Friday and Saturday: You’re going to need two nights to celebrate the 75 or Less Records 16th anniversary celebration at Askew. The local label is sponsoring a two-night bash with label affiliated bands including Hope Anchor, Jets Can’t Land, and Jodie Treloar Sampson on Friday, and David Tessier All Star Stars, Matt Fraza Band, Coma Coma and Six Star General Saturday. It’s gonna get loud! Click here for details.

Saturday: Outhip the hipsters… check out some cool progressive jazz at Tea in the Sahara with a quartet led by Providence guitarist Jeff Platz, who has organized the “Modern Sounds” series. The band included Kit Demos on bass, Brendan Carniaux on sax, and Curt Newton on drums. The venue is located at 69 Governor St., Providence. Music begins at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: LT is in town. Hailing from a family of powerhouse musicians (siblings James and Kate), singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor has always put a unique spin on his music. To hear more, check out his show at the Greenwich Odeum this weekend. Matt Cusson opens at 8PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: Kids, there’s no school Monday, so no excuse not to head to Pump House Music Works in Peacedale for some traditional acoustic sounds from RI-based Saddle Up the Chicken. You’re certain to have a good time with the band that blends country, bluegrass, folk and more. Click here for details.

Sunday: “She’ll only come out at night…” One of the greatest duos in music history, Daryl Hall and John Oates return to Mohegan Sun Arena for a show Sunday. (In fact, they are the #1 selling duo of all time.) You’ll hear all your favorites and a few lost classics, too. Click here for details.

Monday: PRONK, the Providence Honkfest returns to the streets for the annual Indigenous People’s Day commemoration at Dexter Park. PRONK is a free, family-friendly, volunteer-run, activist outdoor music festival, featuring brass and drum-based street bands playing alongside local performance groups. A full day of programming begins at 11AM and ends late in the evening with an afterparty at Crib-PVD. Click here for details.